Today at MHS – ”Rewriting Montana’s Constitution: How it Happened with Chuck Johnson”

They came from all walks of life.

Ranchers, lawyers, housewives, ministers, teachers, auto dealers, a college professor, a graduate student, a beekeeper.

And they came from all corners of the state and political persuasions.

In January 1972, 100 ordinary citizens gathered in Helena to write a new Montana State Constitution. There had been no shortage of folks who wanted to be involved – 515 campaigned to be delegates.

Twenty-three-year-old reporter Chuck Johnson was there to cover it for The Associated Press.

He would go on to be a political reporter for more than 45 years, most of it at the Capitol.

Today, Thursday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m. Johnson will give a talk at the Montana Historical Society –”Rewriting Montana’s Constitution: How it Happened.”

This is the first talk in a four-part MHS lecture series – “The Montana Constitution at Fifty” at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday in May at the Montana Historical Society (https://mhs.mt.gov/).

By a very slim margin, Montana citizens ratified a modern constitution June 6, 1972, with a strong bill of rights, environmental protections, sunshine laws and other major reforms.

The constitution passed by 2,532 votes, or 50.55% to 49.45%.

It replaced the 1889 Constitution drafted by the mining industry, when Copper King W.A. Clark had presided over the constitutional convention.

One thing that was really different about the ConCon delegate group was 19 of the 100 were women, said Johnson.

In the previous Legislature, just two of the 159 legislators were women.

And women would have a dramatic impact on what went into the Constitution, Johnson said.

“The League of Women Voters played a huge role,” he said, both lobbying for a convention and then a number of members were elected as delegates.

Another dramatic change was a decision to share the power even though Democrats had a clear majority.

And they decided to sit in alphabetical order, rather than splitting the chamber into different political parties sitting on opposite sides of the aisle.

Half the committee chairs were Democrats and half were Republicans.

“They de-politicized things and it was important because … whatever they came up with in the end had to be approved by the voters.”

The timing was right for change, said Johnson.

On Thursday, he will talk about some of the dramatic events taking place in Montana and nationally that were altering the political landscape.

For instance, extremely bad air pollution in Missoula and the heavily polluted Clark Fork River were major impetuses behind including the right “to a clean and healthful environment” in the Declaration of Rights.

Johnson will also share some first-hand observations and insights about the exciting dynamics, debates and personalities.

The new constitution called for some dramatic changes in government including: more citizen participation, an independent redistricting commission, more transparency and open records.

One example, said Johnson, is that previously when legislative committees went into executive session to vote on whether to pass, amend or reject a bill – those meetings had been closed to the public.

The new constitution took those debates “out of smoke-filled backrooms,” he said, which, it turns out, really were smoke-filled.

What Montana was doing drew national news coverage.

A Time Magazine reporter called it “A People’s Crusade.”

“We have such stellar speakers,” said MHS Outreach and Interpretation Program Manager Martha Kohl, of the May programs.

In addition to Johnson, retired legislator Carol Juneau, will be part of a panel discussion “May 12: Indian Education and the 1972 Montana Constitution.”

Also on the panel is Joyce Silverthorne, who served as Director of the Office of Indian Education at the Department of Education in Washington, D.C. from 2012 through 2016, and Mike Jetty, Indian Education Specialist with the Office of Public Instruction.

“Indian Education for All is really, really unique,” said Kohl. “No other state has that in their constitution.”

“May 19: Women and the 1972 Constitution with Diane Sands” addresses how women were vital to the campaign for a new constitution.

A Montana State Senator and former State House Representative, Sands directed the Montana Women’s History Project from 1975 to 1990.

“Many of the women delegates talked and roomed together and strategized,” said Kohl. And they did a lot of work to pass it. “It was a real grassroots effort.”

Delegate Betty Babcock, former First Lady of Montana, was a huge advocate of the constitution “and really, really worked for it.”

A number of the delegates were members of the League of Women Voters, who “identified constitutional reform as the most critical step toward a more open, efficient and democratic state government.”

They worked closely with the American Association of University Women and other women’s groups to ensure adoption.

Closing out the series, former legislators Dorothy Bradley and Bob Brown are part of a panel discussion: “May 26: Before and After the Montana Constitution of 1972.”

Joining them is Evan Barrett, a historian of the 1972 Constitutional Convention.

“Sunshine Laws were a huge change according to people who served under both constitutions,” said Kohl.

The new constitution required that all votes at the Legislature will be recorded. Previously politicians could vote one way and tell their constituents they voted the opposite way.

Prior to the new constitution, citizen lobbyists were pretty much unheard of, said Kohl, except for the League of Women Voters.

“Constitution scholars think very highly of our constitution.”

The Constitution matters because “it is the fundamental law of our state. It still guides our legislation. It affects people’s lives directly, right now, today.

“And it matters historically because there are some remarkable lessons looking back…. You had 100 ordinary people from many different walks of life, who are not in politics … come together, and they took their job very, very seriously and they left us this beautiful document. How could that not matter.”

All 100 delegates signed the constitution.

All talks are in the MHS Auditorium, 225 N. Roberts St.

Also live streamed, or find the archived recordings on the MHS YouTube Channel.

Disclosure note: This writer is a member of the League of Women Voters.

