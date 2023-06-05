Belva Lotzer came home late Friday and saw the rain was coming down and the creek was going up.

She said she knew there was going to be trouble.

But by Monday, the owner of Tizer Botanic Gardens & Arboretum near Jefferson City reported the water had receded significantly and “we are out of current danger.”

“It did not do as much damage as it appeared it could do,” Lotzer said.

But Lotzer, members of her staff and a crew of volunteers mobilized Saturday and were able to divert some of the water flowing from Prickly Pear Creek.

Lotzer said things weren't as bad as they could have been because of mitigation measures done in 2011.

“We did a lot of work back then,” she said, mentioning she and her late husband, Richard Krott, had canals, a wall and other measures put in.

“As a result of that the damage was far less,” she said.

Lotzer put out the word over Facebook on Saturday that she needed help.

"We need help today please," she wrote. Apparently a group of friends and supporters heard her call.

“We had 36 volunteers and 10 staff and I had family visiting from Alberta, so we put them all to work,” she said.

Lotzer also said Valley Sand and Gravel brought out of sand that was used for sandbags.

“That was very kind of them on a Saturday to make a special effort,” she said, adding that part of the delivery was a donation.

She said the area that was flooded from the rain included the children’s garden, the secret garden and the shade garden. She said they are now closed but she hopes to reopen them this weekend. She also said that a bridge was damaged.

But Lotzer said the nursery, garden center and gift shop are open. She said her home at the seven-acre site is on higher ground above the flooding.

She said she was thankful for Sunday's reprieve from the rain.

"Did you see that sunshine on Sunday morning? It looked pretty darn good."

Lotzer said people had responded to her Facebook post for help after the rain had stopped. As she spoke on the phone she mentioned there was a good chance of rain later this week, adding she could hear thunder in the distance.

“I am keeping those folks in my back pocket in case we have those kinds of issues again,” she said.