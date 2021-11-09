Tizer Gardens co-founder Richard Krott dies at 75

Richard David Krott used to tell people he had three passions in life, his wife, Belva Lotzer, recalled.

“The first was me, the second was trees and the third was dancing,” she said. “He loved dancing.”

“He would work 12 hours a day, seven days a week in the garden, shower and go dancing two to three nights a week,” Lotzer recalled. “He never stopped, he was the Energizer Bunny.”

Krott, who co-founded Tizer Botanic Gardens and Arboretum with his wife, died Oct. 30 of pneumonia. He was 75.

“It was a shock,” Lotzer said.

Krott and his wife bought an acre on Tizer Lake Road near Jefferson City in 1997, where they planned to retire.

“We were newlyweds,” Belva Lotzer recalled. “We bought the property and never intended it to be a business.”

“His fascination was trees and mine was perennials, so between the two of us we made a good team,” Lotzer said. “He liked interesting conifers. Not plain-old ordinary ones. He wanted weeping ones, spreading ones or ones with purple cones.”

“We were also interested in what would grow in Montana,” she said.

People saw the gardens and asked if they could come in and walk.

The couple had so many visitors that their insurance company quadrupled their rates, Lotzer said.

In 2001, they opened the gates and invited folks to come in. Tizer Botanic Gardens and Arboretum is now about 7 acres.

According to its website, it now has more than one-half mile of trails, a garden center, a wedding and special occasion venue, as well as various festivals and educational activities throughout the year.

It is one of three internationally accredited arboreta in the United States that is privately owned and Montana’s only full-time operated botanic garden and arboretum, its website states.

Lotzer said there the entire state has benefited from Krott's botanical skills as he offered advice to many Tizer visitors on gardening and planting trees.

She was asked if Tizer Gardens would continue.

"Absolutely," Lotzer said.

According to an obituary in the Boulder Monitor, Krott grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania. He was drafted in 1967 and spent the next few years in the military. He worked for Morrison and Maierle as an engineer, and also owned businesses: The Ink Spot and Graphic Supply, the original Made in Montana Store and the Stonehouse restaurant, Stonehouse Foods and Tizer Lake Distributors. He also sat on tourism boards over 35 years.

“He just had so many interests,” Lotzer said.

Krott first visited Montana when he was 12 and his uncles brought him here, Lotzer said.

“From that day forward he wanted to live here and he did,” she said. “He didn’t even want to leave the state to vacation. He thought there was so much to do here.”

Other than Lotzer, he is survived by three children, a stepson, two grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring in the gardens. Lotzer said she expected a lot of people to attend, as Krott had a lot of followers from the garden's Facebook page.

“There will be music, absolutely,” she said, adding it would likely be in June. “There will be a celebration.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

