Time to take in the flag: Owners of Montana Flag and Pole in Helena are retiring

After 34 years of selling flags, poles and flag auxiliary items, Fred and Patti Verzani have decided to call it quits, or, as they may put it: it is time to take in the flag.

The owners of Montana Flag and Pole on Last Chance Gulch in Helena said it’s time to retire. They have had little luck in selling their business, so they plan to have a liquidation sale and close.

“We’ve been trying to sell since early spring and there have been no takers so it is time to retire,” Patti said Monday. “It’s bittersweet.”

Fred said the 829 N. Last Chance Gulch business remains for sale, but if it’s not sold by the end of the month, they will have a final sale in October.

The Verzanis, who are both 74, said they originally got into the business after supplying flags for the Montana centennial celebration in 1989. They said they decorated inside and outside of the Capitol.

They liked it so much, they decided to continue it as business.

Patti noted husband Fred is a veteran.

“We are very patriotic,” she said.

The Verzanis said they not only helped customers buy flags, but also provided information on what size they need, what size pole and other material.

“We have just tried to educate people all these years,” Patti said.

They said business has grown in the past few years with more veteran memorials sprouting up all over the state.

Their favorite projects remain the Old Glory flag in Helena’s Memorial Park, which consists of a 115-foot pole with a 30-by-50-foot flag, and a 125-foot pole on the Crow Agency, also with a 30-by-50 flag.

Patti said the store sells a hearty variety of flags, all made in the United States, including state of Montana flags, U.S. flags, military and Canadian flags and all of the tribal flags. They have a whole wall of decorative banners, windsocks, Cat, Griz and Carroll flags, angle brackets to put on a house, memorial cases for flags and solar light flag poles.

And with the recent death of Queen Elizabeth, British flags were a hot-ticket item.

“People are very surprised at the products available…” Fred said. “They are always amazed what they see.”

They said the business is for sale for $175,000 and that does not include the building, which will be sold separately.

The Verzanis are not optimistic a sale will take place, adding that people today do not want to buy businesses and that “young people are definitely not interested in owning this type of retail business,” Fred said.

Patti said she had a customer who came in said if she was not retired, "I would buy and keep it going.”

They note they are the only retail flag company in the state and in the region. And they realize their closing will leave a void.

“Fred has a lot of customers that he keeps their flags looking good,” Patti said. “There’s a lot of service, and I think that is what the people who come in here have said, ‘What are we going to do?’”

They note they are especially concerned about the tribal nations who rely heavily on the store for flags. They also note their flags and poles are used at Montana schools, various cities, rodeos, cemeteries and rest areas.

Ray Read, director of the Montana Military Museum, calls the business “a jewel waiting to happen” and adds if he was 10 years younger he would buy it himself.

He said he has been out knocking on doors looking for someone to buy it. Read said Montana Flag and Pole services the museum, which is now trying to purchase and store as many materials as it can.

He said Montana winds are especially tough on flags, adding some last only two to three months.

“It’s a silly thing that we can’t find someone to pick it up and run with it,” he said.

The Montana Department of Administration and General Services Division has been a customer of Montana Flag and Pole for many years.

“While we routinely use multiple suppliers for flags, we will seek a new supplier for poles,” officials said in an email. “DOA will miss the professional relationship that we have with Fred. His institutional knowledge of flags and flag protocol will be difficult to replace.”

Another customer bemoaned the store’s demise.

“It’s a sad thing. I don’t where I’m going to buy (my) stuff,” said Fred Anaya, a customer since 2008.

He said he has bought flags and poles from the Verzanis.

“It’s got what I need,” Anaya said. “He’s friendly and knowledgeable.”

He said he was upset the store is closing, “but I ain’t got no control.”

Anaya said he has purchased two sets of flags, which will buy him two years until he figures out where he will buy from next.

“It’s going to be a loss, but we all got to retire,” he said.

The Verzanis said they plan on spending their remaining weeks at the store reaching out to cities, towns and other loyal customers to make sure they have enough flags and other related supplies to get by for a few months when they are not here.

They say they plan to remain in Helena and smile as they talk about how they can drive around town and have a memory or story about many of the flags they see.

Fred Verzani beams when he speaks of a grandson who seems to have picked up the family zeal.

"(He) enjoys spotting the flags," he said.