Spring brings a time of renewal to the Northern Rockies.

And at the Holter Museum of Art, it brings a new executive director — Christina Barbachano.

She’ll be on hand to meet the public at the Holter Gala & Art Auction on Friday, April 28 at the Helena Civic Center.

A multimedia artist and arts educator, she’s also the current school superintendent at Harlowton Public Schools.

She started part-time at the Holter on Monday and will go full-time June 12, once she finishes out the school year.

In her bio, she refers to leading a “double life” as an art educator and administrator.

But, perhaps it’s more of a double-double life.

Before she found a passion for the visual arts, she was absorbed in music and dance.

“I used to dance classical ballet until I was 14,” she said, taking classes at the Royal Academy of Dance in England.

She also plays piano, violin, viola and saxophone. And for Christmas, her husband bought her a cello.

Another important passion is her family, which includes her husband Alex Bolotsky, their teen daughter, Nadja, and a college-age son, Ezra.

Growing up in an Air Force family, Barbachano spent much of her early life in Western Europe — Germany and England — and lived a few years with extended family in Montana, returning to the U.S. full time when she was 16.

She didn’t dabble in the visual arts until she was a junior in high school. Just a short time into classes, her teacher urged her to consider applying to art school.

She promptly dove into art full bore, taking two to three night classes at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Virginia, near her home. “I was hooked.”

She went on to earn a bachelor's of fine arts at Moore College of Art and Design in Philadelphia and a master's of fine arts with an emphasis on sculpture at Mills College in Oakland, California.

She steps in at the Holter after the October resignation of Chris Riccardo, who served as executive director for six years.

He guided the museum through the ravages of COVID and established the new “W” — Wiegand Creativity Center — as well as two popular teen programs, the After-School Teen Arts Council and Art for Survival, plus initiating a Healing Arts Program with St. Peter’s Health.

COVID is one of the reasons Riccardo cited for leaving the Holter. And the programs he helped initiate are among the reasons the Holter was able to pivot and survive the pandemic, which has shut down numerous arts organizations large and small across the country.

It’s also part of the reason Barbachano is switching careers and coming to the Holter.

After 20 years in education, and “as much as public education has been a passion of mine … it was time to do something different,” she said.

“The climate of public education has changed so much. The joy I used to feel around the start of the school year has dissipated. I’m 46, almost 47 years old. I have 20 to 30 years of another career ahead of me. Now is the time to do something daring and bold and courageous and exciting.”

A chance message from a friend, who has a trans child, posted a notice about the "Transcend" exhibit at the Holter.

When Barbachano checked it out, she discovered the Holter director job listing, and an idea began to percolate.

“I am somebody who follows the yesses in life, and it seemed like a yes — and just keep following that until you find the answers.”

She knows this is a challenging time for arts organizations, but she’s used to challenges and she’s excited about what’s ahead.

“I transitioned school districts through major changes. I am a very forward-thinking person.

“I think administrative work is a really creative process. Your raw materials are people and their skills.”

She credits the Holter’s survival to its ability to pivot and to the hard work of the staff and board.

“I’m just super excited to be in Helena and to be here at the Holter and to see a convergence of all the things I’m passionate about come together.

“I’m hoping that energy can be translated into something useful here. I don’t have a set plan. There’s already a family here. What’s their best vision of what the Holter can do … and (how can I) help them bring that to life?”

Hiring Barbachano “was kind of a unanimous decision,” said Holter board chair Corey Palmer. “The board felt she brought strong leadership skills as well as community-building skills and had a passion for the arts and the Holter.

“We all felt she would honor the hard work staff had put in to manage the Holter through this time of transition … and would listen to them.

“We’re really excited to watch her dive in and see how we can evolve moving forward.

“The board also wants to thank Krys Holmes (executive director of the Myrna Loy) and the entire Myrna Loy staff for helping during this time.”

Holmes stepped in as interim director when Riccardo left.

Palmer found the partnership with the Myrna Loy a unique collaboration and hopes the organizations can build on this.

Like Palmer, Holmes finds that Barbachano has the skill set the Holter needs right now and that the timing of her arrival is perfect.

“This is really a moment of renewal and reinvigoration for the Holter right now. They’ve gone through conducting a major capital campaign through COVID and a leadership transition and the staff has done so with amazing dedication, grace and creativity.”