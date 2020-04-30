Time goes by, but we’ll be together, you and I

“If you think it’s best for us to go away, that’s what we’ll do.”

In one of the film’s most endearing scenes, mom sits down at the piano and plays “You and I through the years of dark and fair weather, you and I.” Dad comes to her side and they sing together of their love that will, in fact, last forever through the dark weather.

And those tender notes float up the stairs like an aroma from a lovely candle, drawing the sad siblings down the stairs to join their mom and dad – and enjoy hickory cake.

Healing notes, healing cake. Just what the doctor ordered to overcome the St. Louis blues.

Mom healed her family with a song – a duet embracing a love so strong it would withstand hard times.

Vincente Minnelli’s “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944) is so old fashioned as to border on corny. But the emotions are genuine, and the cake impeccable. Judy Garland, 22, and Margaret O’Brien, 7, in particular, sweep me away every time.

I’ll leave it to other critics to salute the filmmaking, the music and the script.