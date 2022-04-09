Tim Weidlich: Easter for the spiritual but not religious

Easter is one of the largest attended services of the religious calendar, but the numbers of those who consider themselves religious is in rapid decline. Before the Notre Dame Cathedral burned, I had the privilege of walking through it. The cathedral was black with time, crowded with people admiring the art and history, but there was also a mass going on in front, with very few in attendance. Why was there such a large crowd admiring the beauty of the building, but not engaged in the ritual it was built to house? Europe has some of the most beautiful religious houses of worship, but they are largely empty of worshippers.

America is not far behind. The Pew Research Foundation reports that about a quarter of U.S. adults (27%) think of themselves as spiritual but not religious (SBNR). That group was 7% in 2004 and 10% in 2017. This SBNR title began in the rise of dating sites in 2000 when a person wanted to distinguish themself from a cold-hearted atheist, but neither were they a moralizing prudish person: “I’m nice, friendly, spiritual, but not religious” (“What It Means to Be Spiritual But Not Religious” Caroline Kitchner, The Atlantic, Jan. 2018).

Let’s define spirituality and religion. I am a Chaplain to veterans, their families and the staff that cares for them at the Montana VA. The VA defines spirituality as “that which gives meaning, purpose and hope in life” (VHA Directive 1111(1). Meaning is the quest to find the design and the Designer in life, or am I part of something bigger than myself? Whatever your answer is to that question is your meaning. Purpose is my identity, or contribution to that meaning. Hope is my growth in that meaning and purpose, a person without hope does not believe they have anything to contribute to their world. While spirituality is the quest to bring meaning, purpose and hope into my experiences, religion is an organization to help me with spiritual questions.

Why are people abandoning the religious organizations to explore their own spirituality? George Barna defines the SBNR as self-identifying as spiritual, even agree that religious faith is important in their life but haven’t attended church in the last 6 months. (“Meet Those Who Love Jesus But Not the Church” Barna Group – barna.com, April 2017).

The research gives many reasons people are abandoning religion as they grow in awareness of their spirituality. As I work with military veterans, I have had very few claim not to be spiritual, but many have abandoned religion because their experiences in life and, especially in combat, are avoided by religion. The civilian culture of their religious background tends to skip over the uncomfortable stories of failure and wars in the Bible. But these are exactly the world veterans experienced. In my Christian tradition, King David was a warrior and wrote about it extensively, but his life is filled with the uncomfortable and complicated.

While veterans may have a higher percentage of SBNRs, the reason so many are leaving religious systems may be for similar reasons. Kitchner gives some reasons the SBNR don’t find help in religion. Religion has become identified with political issues, or they feel restricted by dogma or avoiding formal organizations of any kind. A veteran with PTSD or Moral Injury or an addiction thinks about religion, they often worry about being judged rather than finding a place of healing. If I talk about a struggle with something I did, or in a teaching of my faith, rather than allowing the confusion, I will often receive a quick answer. For instance, a man struggled with the death of his father when he was 13 years old. “The church told me that my father’s life was in God’s hands, so that seems like God could have kept him alive in the time I needed him most!” What about the parent who continues to struggle with addiction, because their baby died in the crib, when a parent is supposed to protect their child? When the conclusion (dogma) comes first, we avoid the ability to work through the conflict of grief.

Barna’s research shows that the SBNR tends to have a dogma that is more orthodox than Church attenders, but they abandoned religion because it doesn’t allow them to struggle with the conflicts they’ve experienced. Most SBNR’s come out of evangelical traditions, but they walk away because they are focused on dressing up, singing old songs, lecturing about topics that they are not wondering about. Perhaps instead of telling the unchurched they should return to church; it is time to wonder why religion has become irrelevant.

Everyone is spiritual, but not everyone is religious. We all share a longing to connect to a meaning and purpose. Religion can be helpful toward my deepening spiritual life. But when religion is handed down to me and assumed by my culture, country or family, religion tends to overlook the deeper questions of life. Religion turns into dwelling on beliefs you don’t feel comfortable questioning, though you do.

How do I feed my spiritual life? Albert Einstein said that “the most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all art and science. He to whom this emotion is a stranger, who can no longer pause to wonder and stand rapt in awe, is as good as dead; his eyes are closed” (“Living Philosophies”). Let me suggest some helpful things I have found.

First, nurture curiosity. A friend of mine said that when I judge someone, I lose curiosity. Find friends who can handle the struggle rather than those who attempt to correct you.

Second, give relationships the honor they deserve. Brene Brown said that spirituality of relationships is “defined as much by how we treat our enemies as how we treat our friends.” (The Gifts of Imperfection). Religious houses of worship can provide a diverse community or get in the way by becoming a gathering of those who think the same way I do.

Third, return to and create beauty. While religion has done its share of abuse and warfare, it has also been the greatest benefactor of art, music, and poetry. Worship is awe, wonder, which covers a great variety of venues and genres. Genesis begins with the story of creativity and beauty in the universe. Starting on the third day, when God made something beautiful, he would stop to admire it and pronounce it good. Then God made people in his image to do the same.

Caring for our spiritual life is the pilgrimage of a lifetime. It is a task that can’t be handed off to a religious organization, but it can be supplemented by religion. How might you nurture your soul today?

Tim Weidlich Pastored in South Carolina, Texas and Montana for over 30 years. He works as a Chaplain at the Montana VA and lives in Helena. He has three grown children and loves connecting with people, discovering beauty in nature and in reading and teaching. You can contact Tim at tim.weidlich1@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0