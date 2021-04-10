Tim Weidlich column: The nature of faith

The spiritual beyond it

I got up to continue my walk, my senses more alert than before. As I walked, I noticed a growing sound like water flowing through the canyon below me. This was a windy day, but the drainage below the mountains surrounding it had already cleared the snow. The sound of rushing water grew as I walked until I stopped and noticed the rock wall below me. There was no water, but the wind blowing through the canyon, pushed off the rock wall in a loud flowing sound, like rushing water.

I was confused by the sound, I expected it to reward me with a waterfall or river flow of rapids as I walked on. But there was no water, just wind. I have learned to invite my spiritual sense, God’s quiet whisper, to speak to me in these nature-cleansings. I allowed the confusion to become a prayer for clarity or a message from the Creator. Why am I confused, even disappointed that there is no water feature with the sound?