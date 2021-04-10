Tim Weidlich column: The nature of faith

Truth, so far, in my book;—the truth which draws
Through all things upwards,—that a twofold world
Must go to a perfect cosmos. Natural things
And spiritual,—who separates those two
In art, in morals, or the social drift
Tears up the bond of nature and brings death.
Elizabeth Barrett Browning
It was a “hint of spring” Sunday afternoon when I drove from Helena to York, Montana. I turned left at the bar and drove to the Capital of Cribbage (according to the sign at Nelson). I started the hike up the Hunter’s Gulch trail. The day started with wispy clouds in the sky, a full sun cooled by a soft wind.
Normally a hike like this begins for me with the determination to get to the top of a mountain, to find the end-of-the-trail. The process of getting out of the city, or getting the city out of me, takes some time and exertion. As I climbed, I noticed that this area was marked by a severe forest fire. The burnt trees were black to the centers, the mountains in the distance had lines of fire and still black and grey ground. There was no sign of wildlife, no song birds, only an occasional barrrak of a black bird.
I was rewarded for the 1,000-foot climb with a view up a drainage with high mountains on each side that had a variety of rock formations. I decided to stop for a nature-cleansing, to just sit and let the creation seep into the pores of my senses. I sat and looked, listened, felt, tasted and smelled. I discovered that the longer I looked at this vast Rocky Mountain drainage, I was rewarded with more beauty and hints of the area’s story.
I noticed that the fallen trees all fell the same direction, for miles, as if a wind burst came through with a storm. I saw a series of dragon’s back-like rock lines pushed up through the mountainscapes. In the far distance I noticed a series of rocks that jutted up like an impenetrable protective wall of Camelot. The further I looked, the color deepened from the browns of late winter, and grays of a recent fire, to the greens of new growth and the blues of the clearing sky.
As I took in the ever-expanding view of the mountains, listened to the wind push through the valleys, smelled the cool breeze with a slight hint of pine, and felt the jagged edges of the granite under me, there was another sense I felt rising up through the nature experience. As Browning muses,
And in this twofold sphere the twofold man
(For still the artist is intensely a man)
Holds firmly by the natural, to reach
The spiritual beyond it
I got up to continue my walk, my senses more alert than before. As I walked, I noticed a growing sound like water flowing through the canyon below me. This was a windy day, but the drainage below the mountains surrounding it had already cleared the snow. The sound of rushing water grew as I walked until I stopped and noticed the rock wall below me. There was no water, but the wind blowing through the canyon, pushed off the rock wall in a loud flowing sound, like rushing water.
I was confused by the sound, I expected it to reward me with a waterfall or river flow of rapids as I walked on. But there was no water, just wind. I have learned to invite my spiritual sense, God’s quiet whisper, to speak to me in these nature-cleansings. I allowed the confusion to become a prayer for clarity or a message from the Creator. Why am I confused, even disappointed that there is no water feature with the sound?
Too often in my life I see what I expect to see, what I’ve experienced before, and miss the new discoveries. I have been struggling with the nature of a God who I want to experience in a personal relationship, but who remains very quiet, very invisible, still using the slow evolving processes of time to do the work of growth in me. But I have experienced intense growth in the past few years, not the sudden lightening flash of a miraculous intervention, but the slow push of the wind of God’s spirit inside me.
As I walked on, I realized that the wind I heard was not attached to the water I expected, even demanded. But the wind was just as real as if it was caused by a powerful water run-off. I couldn’t see the wind; I could hear it as it was re-directed by the rock walls below.
As I walked down the mountain that afternoon, my discovery of the nature of faith, God’s activity in me and around me became clearer. Perhaps God works differently than my experiences of the past. Is it possible that the only way I discover who God really is and how he is working in me is when my expectations are disappointed? Perhaps the wind around me that makes me look for the waterfall below me is an invitation to experience God in a different way than I’ve ever known before.
Earth’s crammed with heaven,
And every common bush afire with God;
But only he who sees, takes off his shoes,
The rest sit round it and pluck blackberries,
And daub their natural faces unaware.
Elizabeth Barrett Browning – Aurora Leigh
Tim Weidlich was a Pastor in Texas, Laurel, Montana, and Billings for 30 years. Now he serves as a chaplain at the Montana VA Hospital in Helena. He has three kids (in their 20s) and loves exploring the state’s natural wonders.