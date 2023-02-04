“For me, reason is the natural organ of truth; but imagination is the organ of meaning.”

One of the greatest losses from stress or grief is the loss of imagination. C.S. Lewis began writing about belief and reason but turned his focus in his later life to writing science fiction. In that genre he could imagine what belief might look like, imagination was for Lewis the expression of hope.

Last fall I felt a growing weariness of my soul and body. I felt little enthusiasm for anything and just longed to get away. I rented a forest service fire tower in the Swan Valley and as I drove away from home toward the Mission Mountains, I felt the stress falling from my shoulders. I drove through the forest, up the mountain on the southern end of Swan Lake and arrived at the summit of the forest-covered mountain.

To get to the cabin at the top of the tower I had to climb another 40 feet above the trees. As I climbed the stairs, I remembered that I have a fear of heights, so, for some reason, I looked down the stairs and felt fear in leaving the safety of solid ground. “It might be better to find a hotel!” I remember thinking, but when I stepped onto the platform at the top, as the sun was setting behind the mountains to the west, I could see a world I had forgotten was there.

The Mission Mountains with sunset colors of purple and pink to the east, the high rough mountain peaks of Glacier Park to the north, The Swan Lake and River below. The Larch were a bright yellow in the late fall, the wind was whistling through the pine needles, mountain squirrels were chucking their displeasure with my invasion of their canopy, and an eagle flew over me.

I took in a deep breath and felt that I had arrived at a safe place somewhere between heaven and earth to review my life, to enjoy the beauty around me, and to look into the future. I had climbed into a space called hope.

I had been lost in the trees of the everyday stress of work, finding balance at home, finances, relationships. But when I climbed out of the trees to a panorama of the bigness and beauty spread out around me, my soul opened, I somehow gained perspective of my stuck points, my day-to-day anxiety and caught a glimpse of where I wanted to go. I could feel God through the beauty of creation and return to the design for my life.

Hope is the ability to believe that a desire will be fulfilled.

There are different tools for different stages and complications of life, but the Bible offers hope as a tool for addressing trauma or suffering.

“We believers” it says, “groan, even though we have the Holy Spirit within us as a foretaste of future glory, for we long for our bodies to be released from sin and suffering. We, too, wait with eager hope for the day when God will give us our full rights as his adopted children.” (Romans 8:23)

Groaning, the Bible says, is a shared human experience, but it is also shared with all of creation that has some spiritual capacity to “know” there is a better state. Groaning begins several feeling words like “a foretaste,” or “we long,” and “with eager hope.”

Groaning comes from our sin, which is the self-destructive actions I take when I think there is no better way. Suffering comes on me because of a broken world I am part of. But my groaning must be addressed, or it will lead to hopelessness.

Groaning is the weary sigh from a heavy heart. A sigh of longing to be in a better place. As C.S. Lewis says, “If I find in myself desires which nothing in this world can satisfy, the only logical explanation is that I was made for another world.” (Mere Christianity) But I would add that it’s not just another world beyond life, but also a healing from grief, or trauma, or divorce, or business loss.

Hope believes there can be restoration or that the loss will turn toward a better place. The Spirit this scripture refers to, is the presence of God that gives a foretaste of healing, of restoration, of recovery, HOPE.

How is hope renewed from this weariness? On that Fire Tower I found hope in a three-part practice of remembering the past, recalibrating my present, and re-setting my GPS on my future. Reviewing my past means taking some time to visit the memorial markers of losses – deaths, divorce, relationships, health. But there are also life-directing memories that I need to review. Reviewing the mission-making events, experiences that made me pursue chaplaincy.

Recalibrating the present means taking my current roles in life to see what has slipped and returning to those roles. Setting my GPS on future goals by determining how to stay on my mission, or how I will grow in my roles.

Hope, of course, includes remembering the promises I believe in. I have a friend who is younger than I, he served his country with honor while experiencing the extreme evil of humanity and combat. He is going into hospice care, with no idea how long he will live. “I want to die well, chaplain,” he told me, “I want to look into my savior’s eyes and hear him say, well done!” “I haven’t done very well in many things, but I want to die well.”

That’s the groaning, the longing for a restoration. He wasn’t around before the world collapsed into a kind of place that solves conflict by war. He only reads about the promises of a better place when he dies. How does he live...and die, in hope? He has the promise that he was adopted with all the rights and promises of God’s son. He and I are taking time to review the hope we have for life after life, that makes this life’s success AND failures meaningful.

“It would seem that Our Lord finds our desires not too strong, but too weak. We are half-hearted creatures, fooling about with drink and sex and ambition when infinite joy is offered us, like an ignorant child who wants to go on making mud pies in a slum because he cannot imagine what is meant by the offer of a holiday at the sea. We are far too easily pleased.” ― C.S. Lewis, “The Weight of Glory, and Other Addresses”

Some will read this article and recognize the ideas from discoveries we made together, and that I admit. I am grateful for the veterans, their families and the VA staff who explore and walk the journey with me as a chaplain.

If you would like to discuss hope, or other topics of your spiritual journey, you can e-mail me at tim.weidlich1@gmail.com