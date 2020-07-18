Tim Weidlich column: Messy spirituality

So, who did Jesus’ Kingdom appeal to and who did Jesus reach out to? The Gospels tell us that when Jesus returned from the Gentile region across the Sea of Galilee, he came to the shore of Israel and a large crowd was waiting for him. “Jesus had compassion on them, because they were like sheep without a shepherd, so he fed them and healed their sick and fed them.” Matthew, the tax collector, tells the story of Jesus inviting him to be with him. Matthew invited Jesus and the disciples to one of his parties filled with others just like him. The religious leaders asked, “Why does your teacher eat with such scum? (Matthew 9:11 NLT) Jesus’ response is condemning, not of the messy, but of the religious rule-keepers. “Healthy people don’t need a doctor—sick people do.” What does that mean? “Now go learn the meaning of this Scripture: ‘I want you to show mercy, not offer sacrifices.’ For I have come to call not those who think they are righteous, but those who know they are sinners.” (Matthew 9:12-13 NLT)