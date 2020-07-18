Tim Weidlich column: Messy spirituality

I remember the farmhouse I lived in my early years, with five other brothers and sisters. It was a white 3-story farmhouse in the country outside of Durham, North Carolina.
On either side of the house were forgotten hay fields that were now vacation fields for our many cats living off field mice. Behind the house were unused farm buildings for chickens implements and storage. Behind our property was a National Forrest with an abandoned cemetery with gravestones going back to the founding days of the colonies.
The South I was born in was the heart of the Bible Belt, the little church my family went to was pastored by a pig farmer whose pigs were in a fenced in mud field behind the church. The culture of my religious foundation was this very messy blend of strict “biblical” rules and a racism supported, apparently, by the Bible. Who knew that most of my religious foundation was as much cultural as it was biblical? I had a difficult time telling which was which.
In our current time of division, I have explored what Jesus might do in our political/religious division. My faith group where I pastored for 30 years seems to equate “biblical Christianity” with right wing politics.
As I’ve read through Matthew’s Gospel, I have noticed that Jesus was a ruthless critic of his own religious group, as well as all religious groups. He fairly ignored the political leaders until they tried to use him for their agenda or when they colluded with the religious leaders to get rid of him.
So, who did Jesus’ Kingdom appeal to and who did Jesus reach out to? The Gospels tell us that when Jesus returned from the Gentile region across the Sea of Galilee, he came to the shore of Israel and a large crowd was waiting for him. “Jesus had compassion on them, because they were like sheep without a shepherd, so he fed them and healed their sick and fed them.” Matthew, the tax collector, tells the story of Jesus inviting him to be with him. Matthew invited Jesus and the disciples to one of his parties filled with others just like him. The religious leaders asked, “Why does your teacher eat with such scum? (Matthew 9:11 NLT) Jesus’ response is condemning, not of the messy, but of the religious rule-keepers. “Healthy people don’t need a doctor—sick people do.” What does that mean? “Now go learn the meaning of this Scripture: ‘I want you to show mercy, not offer sacrifices.’ For I have come to call not those who think they are righteous, but those who know they are sinners.” (Matthew 9:12-13 NLT)
I was given a book by a Youth Pastor in Rapid City called “Messy Spirituality: Christianity for the Rest of Us,” by Mike Yaconelli. Mike was a pastor of six churches, started youth specialties to train youth workers and edited a Christian magazine called “The Wittenberg Door.”
Mike struggled with alcoholism all his life and with the thought that he was never good enough to be a Christian. Rich Mullens, a musician and songwriter, struggled with the effects of his father’s abuse. He did not fit into the traditional Christian mold. He was influenced by Brennan Manning who called him and his kind of followers of Christ, “Ragamuffin Christians.”
Richard Rohr writes in his book, “Falling Upward,” that the “first-half-of-life religion is almost always about various types of purity codes or ‘thou shalt nots’ to keep us up, clear, clean, and together.” The first task of our lives is to learn our identity, security which comes primarily from our parents. The second task of life comes once we find our purpose, now we live our purpose. Often those moving into the second task of life, move away from the strong leaders, clear rules and judgment of others who don’t follow them.
Here’s where the messy spirituality comes in. Within the second task of life we face our brokenness and failures. “We grow spiritually much more by doing it wrong than by doing it right,” Rohr says. The Dalai Lama said it this way, “Learn and obey the rules very well, so you will know how to break them properly.”
Rohr says it like this, “You cannot avoid sin or mistake anyway (Romans 5:12), but if you try too fervently, it often creates even worse problems. Jesus loves to tell stories like those of the publican and the Pharisee (Luke 18:9-14) and the famous one about the prodigal son (Luke 15:11-32), in which one character does his life totally right and is, in fact, wrong; and the other who does it totally wrong ends up God’s beloved! Now deal with that!”
Tim Weidlich was a Pastor in Texas, Laurel, Montana, and Billings for 30 years. Now he serves as a chaplain at the Montana VA Hospital in Helena. He has three kids (in their 20s) and loves exploring the state’s natural wonders.
