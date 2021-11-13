Tim Weidlich column: Lessons on faith from veterans

They say you should play sports with people who are better than you, so you’ll play up to their game. (If I’ve play golf with you recently, it doesn’t mean you’re better than me, sometimes I like bringing up new players!) For the past four years I’ve had the privilege of working with veterans as a chaplain at the VA medical center in Helena.

I’ve heard stories of combat bravery and have been part of treatment teams addressing the wounds of war. On this Veterans Day, I took time to look back on lessons of faith that I’ve learned from these men and women who put their lives on the line so I could continue to enjoy living the American experiment. Being with veterans and hearing their stories has healed my faith in these three ways.

Our world is terminally broken: My father was part of the occupation and reconstruction of Japan at the end of World War II. He never talked about the war, about the wreckage of Japan, about the 500,000 Japanese deaths or 110,000 U.S. casualties. These are just numbers, until a soldier kills one of them, or sees the destruction they caused.

I had a Vietnam veteran whose family came to my church. The only time this vet came was at a Christmas play his grandchildren were in. This normally proud, confident vet was shaking in fear in the church. I asked him later what he was feeling that day. “Pastor,” he said, staring me right in the eye, “God could never forgive me for the things I saw and did in Vietnam.”

In a 1995 study of Vietnam vets, 74% said they had difficulty reconciling their religious beliefs with traumatic war-zone events. That same study reported that 51% of veterans in residential PTSD treatment said they had abandoned their religious faith during the war. I have talked to veterans of wars from WWII to modern day who respond to my question about their faith saying, “Chaplain, I have a hard time believing there is a God who would allow what I experienced in war.”

I used to think of the decision to believe in a design or a designer merely an issue of a person’s willingness to let God’s rule, rule their lives. But the world we live in only knows how to address conflict with war. The peace we long for has got to include the healing of a world, not just of individuals. That healing doesn’t come from individuals, political parties, religious unity, peace treaties, or the United Nations. My faith says that “God loved the world so much that he sent His only son,” that reconciliation is for individuals and world systems.

Commitment to a greater mission: Many veterans went into the military at a time in their lives when idealism trumped risk assessment. The military recruitment slogans appealed to their idealism. “Be All You Can Be” for the army, or “Aim High” for the Air Force, or “The Few and the Proud” for the Marines. Veterans had many reasons for joining a volunteer military, but most talk about serving their country and offering their own lives for our freedom.

From my childhood the church called me to a higher purpose, a mission that mattered. Most of that call had to do with forgiveness for following a selfish mission, but Jesus came to recruit people into building a new kingdom. Jesus’ call sounds like a recruitment slogan: “Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need.” (Matt 6:33 NLT) Religions have interpreted this kingdom-building in many ways, sometimes sounding self-serving.

The military trains in values for service, provides pay, benefits, and lifetime medical and mental health benefits for fighting for the country. Like the Kingdom of heaven, the military teaches what Jesus calls living righteously. The seven core values of the Army are loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage. They not only memorize these values, but the training focuses on putting these into every action of the soldier in battle, support, and civilian life.

As a civilian, I learned that a battle worth giving my life for required a clear and noble mission, values from which comes high sacrifice. One veteran told me about being in line at a coffee shop where the customer in front of him was complaining that the barista put in 2% milk in his drink rather than soy. The vet said to me, “This is the freedom I fought for?” Veterans who offered their lives for their country learn to weigh the purpose worth living for. Often, they come home to civilian life and find it shallow and empty.

When I think about our increasingly divided country, where some are even promoting civil war, I have wondered about the freedom our Veterans fought for. The Bible says, “for you have been called to live in freedom, my brothers and sisters. But don’t use your freedom to satisfy your sinful nature. Instead, use your freedom to serve one another in love. For the whole law can be summed up in this one command: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ But if you are always biting and devouring one another, watch out! Beware of destroying one another.” (Galatians 5:13-15) Freedom is not about my rights, but about the unencumbered ability to self-sacrificially love others.

Forgiveness is hard work: ‭‭‬‬‬‬‬‬‬Some pastors will read this and start to sweat, “forgiveness is free!” they’ll say. Easy for a civilian to say. When my Vietnam veteran said God could never forgive him, I also thought he just didn’t understand the gospel.

Another veteran said, “Somehow I have to convince God to forgive me.” Rather than going to death by Bible verse, I asked him what he meant. The story he told was one of a battle experience that violated many his beliefs and values. Life is sacred, we protect life, especially the weak and vulnerable, my life for another’s. This veteran could instruct others how to face the same issues without guilt or shame, but when it was him, when he could not protect a fellow soldier, when he was unable to save another’s life, there could be no forgiveness. ‬‬

War puts a young, immature person into moral and ethical compromises that most civilians could never imagine. Rev. Alan Cutter, general presbyter of southern Louisiana for the Presbyterian Church (USA) says that “In a war, in a firefight, you’re both victim and perpetrator at the same time.” Why is life valuable at home, but not in war? What if I had to kill a child or civilian because they could have been a threat? How can I return to my child of the same age and be a good mother or father? Why couldn’t I save my comrade? Why am I alive when my friend with a family died?

A November 2009 report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association demonstrates the problem of moral injury. After a soldier returns from combat in Iraq, one-in-five active-duty soldiers need mental health care. For reservists, the numbers were even higher: Two out of five need treatment.

In a 2004 study, veterans who look to mental health services appear to be driven more by guilt and the weakening of their religious faith than by the severity of their PTSD symptoms. Therapy often fails to take moral experience into account. PTSD is a mental health diagnosis that comes from the experience of a broken world. Moral Injury comes from a spiritual value that the soldier could not live out their conscience in war, therefore, what kind of person can they be as a civilian?

Jonathan Shay used Homer’s Odyssey to demonstrate how a returning soldier who experienced moral injury on the battlefield can fester and worsen at home. Moral injury is the belief that virtue is no longer possible, since God can’t forgive, resulting in a withdrawal from moral commitment. This is not to say that forgiveness is not possible, but that a civilian understanding of forgiveness may not help the internal wound of a Veteran. (Odysseus in America 2002)

Working with veterans to experience forgiveness to the deepest beliefs that they have failed has been life-changing. Forgiveness is free, but not cheap. Forgiveness is possible for anyone for any experience if I stop trying to earn it, just accept it. The experience of forgiving another for their inexcusable offense to me helps me receive it. “Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.”

I have learned a depth of faith by being with veterans. I have learned a depth of forgiveness that I never imagined as a civilian. I have learned that if I can receive God’s forgiveness for my failures to myself and others, then I can give forgiveness to those who fail me. “God did not come into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world.” (John 3:17)

Tim Weidlich was a pastor for 30 years before becoming a hospital chaplain in 2016. He came to the Montana VA hospital in January 2018, where he serves veterans, their families and the staff in the Medical and Behavioral Health units. For questions or help in the issues addressed you can contact Tim at timothy.weidlich@va.gov. For more information, see “Healing the Wounds of War,” by Benedicta Cipolla, Nov. 6, 2009 in the Religion & Ethics Newsweekly.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0