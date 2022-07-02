Tim Weidlich column: Freedom worth fighting for

The first church I pastored was in Laurel, Montana. It is a small town of 7,000 whose highlight of the year was the Fourth of July fireworks. The volunteer fire department would collect money through the year for this Shock and Awe fireworks show where sometimes 50,000 people would come to watch.

When I came to the VA as a chaplain in 2018, I discovered that the holidays we celebrate to honor the sacrifice and service of our veterans where not celebrated but avoided by many vets.

The fireworks triggered memories of the sounds of war. Memorial Day or Veteran’s Day when a nation thanks veterans for their service remind them of the acts they did or witnessed that they are working hard to forget.

As I listen to the stories of veterans in the hospital or going to counselling, I discovered that we are sending our young people, usually 17-18 years old, to go fight for our freedom, only to come home to an internal war for personal freedom.

I visited a Vietnam veteran in the hospital who had just received the news from the doctor that his condition was terminal, they could not heal his body. I asked him how he was reacting to the news, he said, “Chaplain, maybe now I will find peace!”

Many veterans tell me they wish their internal wounds were physical, then people would understand their suffering. When they seek treatment from PTSD, this is a wound from exposure to a world that sees the worst of humanity, now their world seems unsafe.

Moral injury is a wounded conscience that did things in war they thought they could or would never do. They are unsafe, evil, unlovable, unforgivable.

A veteran illustrated this wound in his story of combat. He was part of a team that interrogated high profile Iraqi insurgents. His team would investigate these targets and their families and contacts, then they would move in as a team to illuminate them. Instead of a random kill in combat, they knew their targets intimately. “In Iraq, I felt I was surrounded by evil.”

His team then came home to train for a different warfare in Afghanistan where the enemy targets were more sinister. These targets were planning or had planned attacks on American soil, or ruthless attacks on the international forces fighting in their country. In this country the rules for interrogation were different, whatever it took, officially we were following the rules of a civil combat. “In Iraq I felt I was surrounded by evil, but in Afghanistan I felt evil.” Iraq was his PTSD wound; Afghanistan was his moral injury.

We send our young men and women off to combat to kill the enemy (a wounding experience for anyone) in order to protect our freedom. What is this freedom they are fighting for that makes war just?

One young vet I visited in the hospital was surrounded by his family. He told of his frustration coming home from combat where he was wounded, but he watched his friends next to him have their limbs blown off or fall down dead before they hit the ground.

He came home and stood in line in a coffee shop where the person in front of him was yelling at the barista for putting whole milk in his latte instead of soy. “I wanted to grab his cup and pour it over his head, order my drip coffee and go hide out in the mountains. Is this what we put our lives at risk to protect?”

How do we honor the sacrifice and service of our veterans? Exodus tells the story of God getting Israel out of slavery in Egypt, but it took 40 years wandering around in the wilderness to get the slavery out of Israel. Freedom is an internal act of war. The Apostle Paul calls us to this battle to pursue freedom in Galatians 5:1 “For freedom Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, (a military term meaning, hold your ground!) and do not be subject again to the yoke of slavery.” Freedom, then, is not just something our military fights for, it is a battle by every citizen as well.

When our young people take up arms and go into a school or church or shopping center to slaughter others, we are losing the war for freedom. When we see others of another political party as the enemies of freedom, we have lost the value unity in diversity.

When we over-simplify moral issues like abortion or health and science around COVID or education approaches or immigration, social justice in uncivil wars, we have lost the reason we send our young people off to war.

What is the attitude of a person who is fighting for freedom at home? This is the apostle Paul’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“It is absolutely clear that God has called you to a free life. Just make sure that you don’t use this freedom as an excuse to do whatever you want to do and destroy your freedom. Rather, use your freedom to serve one another in love; that’s how freedom grows.

For everything we know about God’s Word is summed up in a single sentence: ‘Love others as you love yourself.’ That’s an act of true freedom. If you bite and ravage each other, watch out — in no time at all you will be annihilating each other, and where will your precious freedom be then? Galatians 5:13–15 (The Message).

Everyone is responsible for the fight for freedom to serve others in love. I do that by refraining from judging others in their struggle, but rather to unconditionally love and forgive.

When I was figuring out how to roof my garage, my neighbor told me he couldn’t watch me struggle through that and served me with his expertise.

Some are reaching out to the flood victims in their rebuilding; others go after the homeless crisis in our cities. Some are seeking to provide healing for veterans with wounds of war.

What is your role in the fight for freedom to lovingly serve one another?

Tim Weidlich is a father of three grown children who is passionate about walking with veterans in their pursuit of healing and health. A passion fulfilled in working with Veterans throughout the state of Montana as well as training pastors, therapists and non-profits on community partnerships with veteran health. Tim loves being in nature, gathering with friends and family, traveling, exploring hard to explain wonders of the earth. You can contact him at tim.weidlich1@gmail.com

