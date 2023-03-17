For Helena's Tiernan Irish Dancers, St. Patrick's Day is the biggest day of the year. It's on the green holiday when the dance troupe gets to share a bit of Irish heritage with the community.

Their day starts with a performance at the state capitol for an annual Irish heritage celebration. From there, they hop scotch around town performing for elementary school students. They wrap up the day with a performance at Lewis and Clark Brewery.

Here are some moments from the groups crosstown tour on Friday.