Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday for the rodeo at the Last Chance Stampede and Fair in Helena at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.lccfairgrounds.com and at the ticket office (98 W. Custer Ave.) during business hours. The nightly performances are 7 p.m. July 27-29.

Tickets for the July 27 performance are general admission and are $21 in advance and $23 on July 27. Children’s tickets are $7 for kids ages 12 and under (children 3 and under are free.)

Tickets for the July 28-29 performances are reserved seating and are $24 in advance and $26 on July 28-29. Fees apply.

Admission to the fairgrounds is free. For more information, visit the website or call 406-457-8516.

For the 62nd year, the rodeo will feature Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) action, with several hundred cowboys and cowgirls in attendance, said Kevin Tenney, manager of the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Some of the best contract personnel in the rodeo business have been hired to work the event, Tenney said in a news release, including rodeo announcer Wayne Brooks, who has announced the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 10 times; specialty act trick riders Haley Proctor and Madison MacDonald, who has performed at the Wrangler National Finals 10 times, and rodeo clown Matt Merritt. Stock will be provided by the award-winning C5 Rodeo.

“We put on the best rodeo in Montana,” Tenney said.