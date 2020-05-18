Tickets for Helena drive-in movie sell out quickly

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tickets to Wednesday's drive-in movies at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds sold out in less than an hour Monday.

The fairgrounds will show the movies "The Goonies" and "Jumanji 2" on each side of a 12-foot-tall, 36-foot-wide screen Wednesday at 9 p.m. Audio for the movies will be broadcast on FM radio.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. and the fairgrounds' website slowed due to high traffic. Shortly before 11 a.m. tickets sold out.

For those who did get tickets, gates open at 7:30 p.m. and concessions will be sold. Entry will take place at the east gate off Silsbee Street near Green Meadow Market. Attendants will be available to control parking.

Due to the high interest the fairgrounds says it will hold the drive-in again next Wednesday. Officials have not yet decided whether to show the same or different movies.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

