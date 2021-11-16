 Skip to main content
Tickets available for special screening of 'Two Yellow Lines'

Alexis and Zac Titus star in "Two Yellow Lines." The movie was filmed in Helena and throughout Montana.

Tickets are still available for Saturday's special screening of "Two Yellow Lines" at the Myrna Loy.

Filmed in and around Helena, the movie follows a veteran smokejumper who must face his scorched past when he rides across Montana with his estranged teenage daughter.

The movie is at 2 p.m. and tickets are $10. Half of the proceeds will go to the Wildland Firefighters Foundation, a nonprofit that helps families of wildland firefighters who have died or are injured in the line of duty.

There will be a reception after the screening with co-writer/producer/star Zac Titus, star Alexis Titus, and producer/production designer/singer/songwriter Billy Zeb Smith

For more information, go to www.themyrnaloy.com.

Zac Titus, 43, a former Helena High School assistant wrestling coach and football player at Carroll College, blended real-life events with personal history to create the 94-minute film. Alexis Titus is his daughter.

Distributed by David Glasser’s 101 Studios and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, it is available directly on video as of Nov. 9 on Amazon, Apple TV, DirecTV, other streaming services, and on the film's website at https://www.twoyellowlinesfilm.com/

