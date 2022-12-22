Thursday's temperature ties Helena's record low for Dec. 22

Temperatures dipped early Thursday to -35 degrees at Helena Regional Airport, tying the record low for Dec. 22 set in 1990, the National Weather Service said.

Jane Fogleman, an NWS meteorologist out of Great Falls, added that Thursday broke a record for the lowest high temperature, with the day's warmest temperature topping off at -18 degrees, compared to -16 on the same day in 1983.

Temperatures are expected to start warming up Friday and rise to the 40s on Sunday, which is Christmas Day.

"It’s a massive turnaround, more or less, by Sunday," NWS meteorologist Patrick Pierce said.

On Wednesday the low temperature in the Helena area was -21 degrees, which was the seventh-coldest Dec. 21 on record. The coldest Dec. 21 reached -32 in 1990, he said.

The arctic air mass blanketed the lower 48 states, causing one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades.

It caused some havoc in Helena.

Police reported 36 vehicle crashes Wednesday, and most were weather-related, Helena Police Department Sgt. Adam Shanks said, adding the number is usually under 20. He said the number of crashes was running low Thursday, adding that was likely because fewer people were on the road due to the weather and that schools were closed due to the winter chill.

There were two water mains broken on Wednesday, likely due to weather, Helena's public works department reported. They were at Winnie Avenue and Tamarack Street and Miller and South Warren streets.

Both were repaired, city spokesman Jacob Garcin said.

The Helena Fire Department responded to 28 calls for service over the 24-hour period from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, Chief Jon Campbell said.

The day before, it responded to 19 calls for service over that 24-hour period. He said the department averages 12 calls for service over a 24-hour period.

He said in an email Thursday the past 48 hours had seen "a significant uptick in calls as compared to a daily average."

"We’ve seen calls for medical emergencies, motor vehicle crashes, alarm system activations, vehicle fires, and two reported structure fires,” Campbell said.

He said Thursday that many of these incidents are temperature-related.

“Today is shaping up to be busier than average as well,” he said.

St. Peter’s Health said its emergency department has seen a slight uptick in weather-related injuries this past week, including breaks and sprains due to slips/falls and frostbite injuries.

“With this extreme cold blanketing our community, our teams at St. Peter's can't stress enough the importance of wearing proper apparel and footwear intended for subzero temperatures, limiting time outside as much as possible and keeping an eye on neighbors and loved ones,” they said.

If folks do find themselves in situations where they suspect they have frostbite or have injuries that need immediate medical attention, St. Peter's officials said its emergency department is open all day, every day.

They expressed thanks for the city, county and others who have helped people experiencing homelessness find safe and warm shelter during these frigid temperatures.