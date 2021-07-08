Thunderstorm capsizes boat on Canyon Ferry Lake, 6 people on board uninjured

Six adults managed to safely swim to shore Wednesday after a speed boat they were in capsized on Canyon Ferry Lake.

According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, a thunderstorm generated swells on the lake surface that overtook the boat near East Shore Drive. Capt. Kevin Wright of the sheriff's office said the first call came in at 4:05 p.m. "from somebody in the boat saying their boat was taking on water."

Wright said numerous calls came in from witnesses in the area.

Members of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Water Emergency Team, Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue and Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

At about the same time, Wright said a pontoon boat in the area was forced to the shore. The operators of the pontoon boat waited out the storm on the shore until it was safe to travel back to the put-in.

"Be aware of your surroundings," Wright said. "Before you go out on the water, check the weather report and continue to monitor the weather while on the water."

Wright also said it is critical to have the proper personal flotation devices on board and enough for everyone on board.