Three troopers receive MHP's highest honor for acts of heroism

"It feels good to get an award," Hiday said. "But we don't do it for that reason. I do it because we rely on our partners and trust them to do the same for us."

Knudsen said Hiday "displayed the highest standards of the MHP" in his actions.

Sgt. Ren was honored for his involvement in a shootout with a homicide suspect in Flathead County. A Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted the suspect and pursued him. Ren joined in this pursuit. The suspect did not stop and when the pursuit came to an end, the suspect fired multiple shots at the deputy and Ren. Both returned fire and killed the suspect.

"It was the least of my worries at the time," Ren said, about receiving the award. "I didn't do anything my fellow troopers wouldn't have. I just reacted as best as I could to the situation."

The final honoree was Trooper Wager, who responded in January 2020 to a one-vehicle rollover near Emigrant. The vehicle veered off the road and was partially submerged in the Yellowstone River with the driver trapped inside. Wager entered the freezing water, tethered to a rope, and due to the fast-moving current broke the rear window of the vehicle to get to the woman inside. Wager managed to rescue the woman and wouldn't leave the water until she was tethered to him.