Three troopers receive MHP's highest honor for acts of heroism

Montana's Attorney General's Office presented three Montana Highway Patrol troopers with the Valor Award on Wednesday for acts of heroism in the line of duty.
The ceremony was held outside the Montana AG's office and was attended by AG Austin Knudsen and MHP Col. Steve Lavin, who awarded Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Alex Hiday, Sgt. Jerril Ren and Trooper Connor Wager with the Valor Award.
The Valor Award is the highest award the in the MHP organization and is rarely given out, according to Lavin. He said to receive the award, troopers must display "acts of pure heroism" or "reacting to a situation without regard for their own personal safety."
Knudsen said it was an honor to present these three troopers with the award. According to Knudsen, troopers put themselves in harm's way every day, but these three went far above and beyond.
Trooper Hiday received the award due to his role in providing lifesaving medical attention to Trooper Wade Palmer, who was shot multiple times by a homicide suspect in March 2019 near Missoula. Hiday was able to remove Palmer from the scene, ultimately saving his life. After arriving at the hospital with Palmer, Hiday returned to the scene and helped locate the suspect, who was eventually brought into custody.
"It feels good to get an award," Hiday said. "But we don't do it for that reason. I do it because we rely on our partners and trust them to do the same for us."
Knudsen said Hiday "displayed the highest standards of the MHP" in his actions.
Sgt. Ren was honored for his involvement in a shootout with a homicide suspect in Flathead County. A Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted the suspect and pursued him. Ren joined in this pursuit. The suspect did not stop and when the pursuit came to an end, the suspect fired multiple shots at the deputy and Ren. Both returned fire and killed the suspect.
"It was the least of my worries at the time," Ren said, about receiving the award. "I didn't do anything my fellow troopers wouldn't have. I just reacted as best as I could to the situation."
The final honoree was Trooper Wager, who responded in January 2020 to a one-vehicle rollover near Emigrant. The vehicle veered off the road and was partially submerged in the Yellowstone River with the driver trapped inside. Wager entered the freezing water, tethered to a rope, and due to the fast-moving current broke the rear window of the vehicle to get to the woman inside. Wager managed to rescue the woman and wouldn't leave the water until she was tethered to him.
Knudsen said Wager's selfless act saved a life and keeps with Montana Highway Patrol tradition.
Wager said it feels good to receive an award. He also shared a story about a superior officer during his military service, who told him that awards like this honor not only the recipient, but also everyone else involved. Wager took the opportunity to recognize dispatchers, the Paradise Valley Fire Department and the other first responders involved, who he said are just as deserving.
"I think this award belongs to all of them too," Wager said.
Knudsen closed the ceremony by saying his office will stand behind MHP troopers because Montanans understand the unique challenges they face, whether that involves patrolling rural highways with backup being miles away, or pursuing criminals who have no boundaries.