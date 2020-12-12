Three new books by Helena-area authors hit store shelves

The works of three Helena-area authors are now available, just in time for the holiday season
Inside the String – a Sam Seeker Novel, by J Leigh Brown
Helena author Jeannine (J Leigh) Brown’s novel “Inside the String” is rich with Helena history and promotes the admirable cause of creating a wildlife corridor between Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks.
“Mattie Wildbird and her Ink Prayer clan react to the violent deaths of prominent family members with an astonishing conservation coup,” according to Brown’s press release. “These eco-warriors construct an illicit wildlife passageway along the Rocky Mountain Front.
“To distract from the guarded corridor, Ink Prayer raiders track and harass unethical sportsmen caught in the act of poaching. Tip-Mont provides local media advance alerts about these illegitimate hunts. It’s not unusual to see the underhanded cheats whisked away by law enforcement on the evening news.”
When Secretary of the U.S. Tully Neff is caught hunting out-of-season, all hell breaks loose. An embarrassed President Delahunt has little choice. He sends the Department of Interior’s elite wildlife undercover agent to Montana. Sam the Seeker’s task force is renowned for speedy litigation. This skilled team follows illusive clues in pursuit of the notorious raiders who ensnared the highly ranked politician.
How far can the clan go to make real change? This base question underpins every move made by the Mattie Wildbird’s courageous band of conservationists.
Brown related that the book’s original plot and inspired message “motivates the reader to reach for an internal grace. Its prominent female characters are modest yet confident, frank and tenacious,” stirring hope and instigating sureness in pursuit of their zealous aspiration.
Inside the String received a 5-Star rating from Readers’ Favorite: “Author J. Leigh Brown has crafted a unique and conceptual tale of murder, crime, and revenge which is like nothing I have ever read before,” KC Finn wrote. “It was compelling as a murder mystery, but moreover, a political and environmental plot takes over.”
The book is published by 8finchproductions@gmail.com, and retails for $19.95 paperback, $2.99 Ebook. It’s on display at Montana Book Company, Leslie’s Hallmark and Aunt Bonnie’s. Distribution vendors include Book baby, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books-A-Million.
The Sun Sets on Vietnam, The Firebase War (revised), by Bob Haseman
Longtime Helena resident and businessman Bob Haseman’s autobiographical book, chronicling his combat service during Vietnam, was first published in 2016.
The IR’s original book review related how after leaving his college deferment behind, “this son of a WWII veteran enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1967,” to take part in the Vietnam War.
“Haseman was sent to Officer Candidate School, became a 2nd Lieutenant and in 1969 led an infantry platoon in combat when he was 21,” the paper stated. “(After) President Nixon began withdrawing troops, creating doubt about the successful outcome of the war, when the author returned home he realized his Vietnam service was not respected.
“He put the war out of his mind, got married and began his career, but after retirement went back to write about his war experiences.”
Writing brought some closure for Haseman, but also compelled him to join some other Marines in 2019 to return to Vietnam. In so doing he learned some things he had repressed – or never knew – and gained a truer understanding of the psychological after effects of combat.
“I began hearing from members of my company in Vietnam, and those conversations reminded me of the emotional cost of the war that I had forgotten and led me to return to Firebase Russell on a mountaintop in western Quang Tri Province Vietnam,” Haseman recounted. “I joined three old Marines, two of our sons, one’s wife, our guides and a local TV reporter to make the difficult climb to the old firebase.
“We were drawn back to Russell to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the accidental explosion that occurred there in 1969 and to honor the dead and wounded including a Marine named Jimmy Jackson.”
After the explosion, Jackson was thought to have been wounded and evacuated, but he never arrived at the military hospital and his disappearance has been a mystery ever since.
“In January of 2019, the Department of Defense changed their analysis of this incident and conceded that he was most likely left behind on Russell, buried in a collapsed bunker,” Haseman wrote. “When I returned (back home) I knew I needed to revise my book to correct some minor mistakes, edit and discard many of my words and then add back new information.”
The book is published by Lulu, and is available at www.lulu.com. The soft cover is $12 and the ebook is $6.98.
It’s also available on Amazon, but Haseman noted to be sure to look for the “revised” version. Fort Harrison’s Montana Military Museum will have copies available on Thursday, as well.
For the Love of Birds, The Illustrations of Jane Shull Beasley
The late Jane Shull Beasley left her mark as an exquisite artist, radio personality, avid birder, and owner of one of the most notable destination stores in the state, Helena’s Birds and Beasleys.
Now, thanks to her daughter Sandy Shull, her many fans can own a collection of 70 of Jane’s beautiful colored pencil renderings in lifelike depictions in a hardcover book. This compilation of nature and art is complete with species information, fun facts, and informative commentary that Jane loved to share.
“Jane Shull Beasley (1930-2019) led a pretty incredible life,” wrote Shannon Johnston of publishing company Farcountry Press. “She got her pilot’s license at 15 years of age, and began ‘flying among the birds’ in a little airplane.
“She modeled, designed costumes for the theater, became a successful artist in sculpture, ink and pencil, hosted a local radio program for nearly two decades, and eventually founded the store Birds and Beasleys.”
Beasley’s book along with a perpetual calendar can be found at local retailers, Birds and Beasleys, and by contacting www.farcountrypress.com or calling (800) 821-3874.
Celebrating 40 years in business, award-winning publisher Farcountry Press specializes in softcover and hardcover color photography books showcasing the nation’s cities, states, national parks, and wildlife.
Farcountry also publishes several popular children’s series, guidebooks, cookbooks, and regional history titles nationwide.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter: @curtsynness_IR
