Three new books by Helena-area authors hit store shelves

After the explosion, Jackson was thought to have been wounded and evacuated, but he never arrived at the military hospital and his disappearance has been a mystery ever since.

“In January of 2019, the Department of Defense changed their analysis of this incident and conceded that he was most likely left behind on Russell, buried in a collapsed bunker,” Haseman wrote. “When I returned (back home) I knew I needed to revise my book to correct some minor mistakes, edit and discard many of my words and then add back new information.”

The book is published by Lulu, and is available at www.lulu.com. The soft cover is $12 and the ebook is $6.98.

It’s also available on Amazon, but Haseman noted to be sure to look for the “revised” version. Fort Harrison’s Montana Military Museum will have copies available on Thursday, as well.

For the Love of Birds, The Illustrations of Jane Shull Beasley

The late Jane Shull Beasley left her mark as an exquisite artist, radio personality, avid birder, and owner of one of the most notable destination stores in the state, Helena’s Birds and Beasleys.