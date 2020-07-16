Three Helena painters share art show and friendship

“You always have something to do, wherever you are,” she said of why she paints. “It’s very freeing. You’re not thinking about your worries or the troubles of the world. You’re really focused on creating something. For me, it’s a wonderful place to be and thing to do.

“I believe painting can open a window to this world. I hope to show the beauty that surrounds us through my work. For me, a painting can portray a place that exists maybe just between heaven and earth. We can only get a glimpse of it there, and rarely, if we are lucky. That is what I am always trying to show color, form, beauty and home…all the things that, to me, are stunning and beautiful in our world!”

Her favorite medium is watercolor. “It’s so portable. I can put a little paint set and brush in my purse and a cup for water.”

During COVID-19, she’s continued to paint prolifically. One week, she created a new painting every day and posted it on Instagram.

“It has brought a lot of happiness and joy and activity and fun to my life; so, it’s one of my favorite things to do and share with other people.”

Gayle Shanahan is a watercolor and pastel artist, as well as a book illustrator.