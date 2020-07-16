Three Helena painters share art show and friendship

While some folks might be going stir-crazy over what to do with themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not a problem for these three women.
Longtime friends and artists, they do what comes naturally.
Paint.
Paulette Etchart, Terry Cohea and Gayle Shanahan can regularly be found painting in Cohea’s garden in the Rodney Street Neighborhood.
And during July, they’re sharing some of their works in a new show at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies.
All three have a longtime passion for art and art-making.
And all three love to work with watercolors.
For Terry Cohea, falling in love with art began when her kids were little, several decades ago. She used to take them down to the Holter Museum of Art on Sunday afternoons to wander through the galleries.
Later, she started collecting art, particularly Montana women artists.
That love expanded to collecting pottery and glass.
She also served on the Holter board of directors and is now on the Archie Bray Foundation board.
When she retired as a financial consultant seven years ago, she began painting.
“I never thought of doing art myself,” she said, “and then Paulette invited me to one of her groups. I was really lucky -- everyone in her group had painted for 25 plus years,” and they were all willing to share what they’d learned.
Prior to COVID-19, the Art Center would bring in really, really great workshop teachers, she said,
Cohea also reads a lot about art.
An avid gardener, Cohea particularly gravitates to painting flowers, but also likes to paint silly pictures of animals.
Watercolors are “perfect for flowers,” she said. “It has the translucence and light you’re trying to catch.”
And she likes how easy watercolors are to use. When she traveled in Italy and Paris, she would carry a small paint box with her.
In recent years, she took a month-long painting workshop trip with artist Doug Turman that went to Tuscany, Verona and Sicily.
She paints, “because it gives me joy. It makes me happy. It’s very tactile, and calming and absorbing.”
“It’s kind of like gardening. When I garden, hours pass. I don’t even notice it, and the same with painting.”
Paulette Etchart recalled that she’s “always wanted to paint, from the time that I was about 6 years old.”
“My mother set me up in our basement with an easel, a beret, a palette, a smock and paints. Upon seeing me set up this way, one of my sisters said, ‘this is just another one of your whims!’ Well, as it turns out…it wasn’t.”
Etchart has been painting pretty much ever since.
“One of my earliest paintings is of my mom and dad with their little dog.”
Growing up in Glasgow, there were few art classes at her grade school and high school, but when Etchart went to Montana State University to study microbiology, she began taking adult education art classes.
She estimates that she’s been seriously doing art for the past 40 to 45 years.
“In Helena, I was lucky enough to be included in an art group that met in the Home Ec room at Helena High School.” She joined it in 1995 and did it every Wednesday evening for 10 to 15 years.
Over the years, she’s taken workshops with a number of artists, among them: Doug Turman, Carol Novotne, Jim Howard, Kathryn Fehlig, Colleen Rogan and Elizabeth Bass.
Like Cohea, Etchart also served on the Holter Museum’s board, as well as a number of others.
She also co-founded an art group for people with disabilities that offered regular classes and held small shows.
“You always have something to do, wherever you are,” she said of why she paints. “It’s very freeing. You’re not thinking about your worries or the troubles of the world. You’re really focused on creating something. For me, it’s a wonderful place to be and thing to do.
“I believe painting can open a window to this world. I hope to show the beauty that surrounds us through my work. For me, a painting can portray a place that exists maybe just between heaven and earth. We can only get a glimpse of it there, and rarely, if we are lucky. That is what I am always trying to show color, form, beauty and home…all the things that, to me, are stunning and beautiful in our world!”
Her favorite medium is watercolor. “It’s so portable. I can put a little paint set and brush in my purse and a cup for water.”
During COVID-19, she’s continued to paint prolifically. One week, she created a new painting every day and posted it on Instagram.
“It has brought a lot of happiness and joy and activity and fun to my life; so, it’s one of my favorite things to do and share with other people.”
Gayle Shanahan is a watercolor and pastel artist, as well as a book illustrator.
“I have loved painting all my life,” she said, and has a painting hanging on her wall that she painted when she was 11.
Her favorite media are watercolors, pastels and pen-and-ink.
When Shanahan was growing up in Billings, students declared a major in high school. “We had a very good art teacher at Billings Senior High.
“I majored in art at the University of Montana and have studied with well-known artists and teachers. In 1979, I started traveling and went to a watercolor workshop in Quebec City.”
Since then, she’s traveled all over the United States and internationally -- Europe, Canada and Mexico -- taking workshops.
These days “I do a lot of commissions,” she said, from portraits, to paintings of houses, to pets.
She’s currently doing a series of sketches of historic buildings in Anaconda for the Pintler Social Club.
“Most of all, I love painting people,” she said. “I’m inclined to study faces very carefully. They just fascinate me…. I just fell in love with faces.
“The people that are most fun are the ones that have crooked noses or unusual features.”
She has sold a lot of art over the years, she said, and has some favorite clients in Helena.
While some artists find commissions chancy, Shanahan enjoys them.
“When I do a commission, if I look at it and think it’s the best I can do -- perhaps they’ll like it. And, I’ve always had good luck.”
Shanahan also did the illustrations for a book she collaborated on with Jean Baucus, “Helena and Her Historic Homes.”
The exhibit is open at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies in the Lundy Center on Euclid Avenue. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10-4.
The times dictate that having an artists' reception is not a good idea, so Queen City Framing is also featuring all their pieces on its web site https://qcframingandart.com/. Call 442-2760 for information or a contactless purchase.
