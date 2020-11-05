Three fires sparked Thursday north of Helena

Three different fires were burning on Thursday near the Gates of the Mountain recreation area north of Helena, according to Department of Natural Resources and Conservation officials.

Chris Spliethof, DNRC Fire Management Officer for the Helena unit, said the reports of the initial fire came in around 11:22 a.m. Thursday. The fire was spotted west of Interstate 15 north of Helena. Over the course of the day, volunteers and firefighters contended with two fires near McLeod Gulch and Rattlesnake Gulch. Spliethof said these two fires were small and the volunteers got them knocked out pretty quickly.

A third fire, called the Campbell fire, is still going and was up to approximately 20 to 25 acres as of Thursday evening. However, Spliethof said firefighters were optimistic that they could stop it by Thursday night. He said incoming moisture would likely help with this.

A large number of resources and support were thrown at these fires, according to Spliethof. The National Forest Service, DNRC engines, Lewis and Clark County resources, several fire engines from various departments, an engine from Great Falls, a Hotshot detachment from Helena, two DNRC helicopters and a bulldozer owned by a local private contractor all chipped in the help fight the fires.

Spliethof said he believes the initial fire may have been caused by a hunter and spread by high wind. However, he said nothing is certain and a full investigation will be conducted.

