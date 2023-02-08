The city of Helena announced its city manager selection process is down to three finalists.

According to a news release sent Tuesday evening, the Helena City Commission's city manager relations subcommittee has narrowed the field of candidates from eight to three. That round of interviews was conducted behind closed doors.

The city declined to provide the names of the finalists. Clerk of the Commission Dannai Clayborn said in an email Wednesday that the names of finalists and the final interview process, which will be conducted publicly, will be announced "in the next couple of days."

City Commissioner Sean Logan, one of two commissioners on the city manager subcommittee, read a statement during Monday's regular city commission meeting.

"The process of identifying finalists included a thorough review of candidate cover letters, resumes and employment histories; a preliminary interview to cover the conditions and terms of employment; and a detailed interview with (City) Commissioner (Emily) Dean and myself to discuss candidates' experience and approach."

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins is the second member of the two-commissioner city manager relations subcommittee, but could not attend this last round of interviews due to a scheduling conflict. Dean in her capacity as mayor pro tempore served as an alternate on the subcommittee.

Logan was also quick to point out in his statement the efforts taken to ensure a diverse applicant pool.

"We, along with our consultant CMS, made a significant effort to attract and encourage diversity in the applicant pool," he said. "This included ensuring the selection criteria were broad enough to enable individuals with a variety of backgrounds to compete for the position."

Logan stated 85% of the marketing budget for this particular recruitment process was spent on "advertising in venues targeting underrepresented groups," "advertising in publications and with associations to solicit a diverse pool of applicants."

The position has been filled by interim City Manager Tim Burton since the abrupt departure of the last full time manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk on Feb. 16, 2022.

Burton previously worked as city manager from 2000 to 2009. He has expressed interest in returning to the job full-time.

Six people have served as city manager or interim city manager since Ron Alles retired in June 2018, after nearly eight years in the position.