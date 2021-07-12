Three face felonies following East Helena car chase

Three people have been charged with felony crimes following an early Monday chase with law enforcement in East Helena that involved the use of spike strips to stop the vehicle.
Dakota Jermie Donald Staley, Jacob James Lester and Brittany Rae Doney were arrested following the chase. Staley, 20, is charged with felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor fictitious plates, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor fleeing from a peace officer. Lester, 30, is charged with felony possession of meth with intent to distribute and felony meth possession. Doney, 30, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
A Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy was driving east on Canyon Ferry Road when he saw a vehicle driving toward him with its high beams on, according to court documents. The deputy then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the white Oldsmobile.
The driver of the vehicle, later determined to be Staley, allegedly began attempts to evade the deputy. Court documents state the vehicle reached speeds of over 80 mph on Wylie Drive, which has a posted speed limit of 55 mph. On Flowerree Drive, the vehicle allegedly reached speeds of 70 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
The deputy reported the vehicle was driving erratically, swerving back and forth across the road. The vehicle allegedly drove into the oncoming traffic lane multiple times during the pursuit, nearly hitting a ditch while turning onto York Road.
The vehicle came to a stop on Frontage Road after another deputy spiked the tires of the vehicle. The occupants were ordered out at gunpoint. Court documents state the pursuit lasted about 8.5 miles.
Staley was determined by authorities to have endangered the lives of Doney and Lester via his driving. Dispatch advised that Staley had a revoked driver's license. The license plate on the Oldsmobile was determined to be fake, and Staley admitted the plate was fictitious. He claimed ownership of the vehicle.
When speaking with deputies, Staley claimed he was not driving when the pursuit began, but had instead swapped seats with one of the passengers. Staley stated he did not stop because one of his passengers "told him not to or there would be a shoot out," according to court documents.
Both Doney and Lester claimed they told him to stop the vehicle.
Staley allowed deputies to search the vehicle. A green tin was allegedly found under Lester's seat and inside, wrapped in a red handkerchief, were several small bags containing a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The deputies reported there were about 10 small bags with the substance inside them. Court documents state that some bags had larger crystals, while others appeared to be "prepackaged with user amounts."
Upon weighing the bags it was determined to be about 10 grams of meth. Later at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, another bag of meth was allegedly found in Lester's cigarette pack, weighing an additional 3 grams.