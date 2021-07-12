Three face felonies following East Helena car chase

The vehicle came to a stop on Frontage Road after another deputy spiked the tires of the vehicle. The occupants were ordered out at gunpoint. Court documents state the pursuit lasted about 8.5 miles.

Staley was determined by authorities to have endangered the lives of Doney and Lester via his driving. Dispatch advised that Staley had a revoked driver's license. The license plate on the Oldsmobile was determined to be fake, and Staley admitted the plate was fictitious. He claimed ownership of the vehicle.

When speaking with deputies, Staley claimed he was not driving when the pursuit began, but had instead swapped seats with one of the passengers. Staley stated he did not stop because one of his passengers "told him not to or there would be a shoot out," according to court documents.

Both Doney and Lester claimed they told him to stop the vehicle.

Staley allowed deputies to search the vehicle. A green tin was allegedly found under Lester's seat and inside, wrapped in a red handkerchief, were several small bags containing a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The deputies reported there were about 10 small bags with the substance inside them. Court documents state that some bags had larger crystals, while others appeared to be "prepackaged with user amounts."