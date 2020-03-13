Three candidates have filed for Helena school board so far

With the filing deadline two weeks away, three people have filed for the two open seats on Helena Public Schools' Board of Trustees so far.

Seats held by trustees Luke Muszkiewicz and Jeff Hindoen are up for election this cycle.

Muszkiewicz is the current board chair and the senior manager of data analytics at Anderson ZurMuehlen. He will be seeking reelection to the school board this cycle.

Hindoen, an attorney, will not be seeking reelection to the school board. He said that due to his profession, he doesn't feel he will be able to dedicate the amount of time to the position that it truly deserves.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"Fortunately, we have a solid mix of trustees in terms of varied experiences, perspectives and skill sets as any school district I have ever worked around," Hindoen said. "I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I've had to serve them for the last three years."

Lois Fitzpatrick and Jennifer McKee have also filed as candidates for the school board seats.

Fitzpatrick is a professor emeritus at Carroll College who has been with the school for over 43 years. She is also an advocate for disability rights and Montana's lead advocate for the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network.