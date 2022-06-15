Threats to Idaho LGBTQ event won't hamper Montana Pride plans, organizer says

The president of an upcoming gay pride event in Helena said he has been working with local law enforcement to make sure everything goes safely, after members of a right-wing group were arrested over the weekend near a similar celebration in Idaho.

On Saturday, Coeur d’Alene police arrested 31 people from a group called Patriot Front crammed into a U-Haul trailer on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. One person was from Idaho, police said, with others from Washington, Arkansas, Texas and Wyoming.

Patriot Front is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “a white nationalist hate group” that broke off from a similar far-right group after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Prior to the event, Coeur d’Alene police said they didn’t have any “verifiable information” that groups were coming to the city to “engage in riotous conduct,” the Associated Press reported.

Kevin Hamm, president of Montana Pride, formerly known as Big Sky Pride, said Monday he has been working with local police and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, along with the Montana Human Rights Network, to make sure everything is safe at the Helena event.

“It’s never going to be perfect and be 100% safe, but we will do whatever we can to make it safe,” he said.

The multi-day Helena event usually attracts 10,000 to 12,000 people. This year’s event is July 17-24 and includes a July 23 parade through downtown Helena. The Helena City Commission has approved suspending the city's ordinances prohibiting open alcohol containers within the downtown urban renewal district for July 23.

Hamm said it was known for some time through social media that Patriot Front planned to be at the Idaho event. He said he mentioned that to Helena police and said they were aware and were on it.

Interim Helena Police Chief Brett Petty said “any time there are incidents like these, it heightens our concern. Especially incidents that occur close to us regionally.”

He said he could not reveal what actions police would take.

“I cannot discuss tactically how we will proceed or any plans that we will put together, but it will be part of our threat assessment for this event and others,” Petty said in an email.

Shawn Reagor, director of equality and economic justice for the Montana Human Rights Network, which advocates for human rights values in the state, said they have seen a significant increase of reports of discrimination, harassment and theft since the 2021 legislative session when there were several anti-LGBTQ laws passed.

Reagor, who said he has had his gay pride flag stolen, said there have been calls to action from extremist groups around Montana.

“We are paying close attention to make sure everyone is safe,” he said, adding that the increase in violence and rhetoric demonstrates the need to have events and “to come together as community to celebrate who we are.”

He said he has the firm belief that efforts to halt gay pride events will have a backlash that brings more people to come together to celebrate gay pride.

Hamm said he was more concerned about when bad things happen and there is no warning, like when 49 people were killed and 53 were wounded June 12, 2016, in a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The shooter was killed after a three-hour standoff with police.

He also said there is always a threat.

“That is one of the reasons we have Pride,” he said. “We have to remain visible and say ‘We are here.’”

Hamm said the only protest that has occurred at the Helena event involved the Rev. J.D. Hall in 2018. Hall and protesters from the Fellowship Baptist Church in Sidney said their message was to condemn homosexuality and to encourage repentance.

Hamm said the problem has been escalating since 2016, when “bigots” said they can say whatever they want.

“It’s only getting worse,” he said.

He said Montana has had several Pride events recently, noting they were held in Anaconda, Glacier, Livingston, Great Falls and Missoula.

Hamm said some people are trying to “terrorize” gay people into giving up their celebrations and going back into the closet.

“That’s not going to happen,” he said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

