Thousands join Howls for Helena movement in support of essential workers

Hear that?
If you stand outside within the city limits of Helena, you might be able to to hear it.
Every night at 8 p.m., the city fills with the cheers and howls of residents.
But why, exactly?
“It brings a complete sense of community together,” said Helena resident Kally Tripp, creator of the Howls for Helena Facebook page. “We are stuck inside, not being able to do the things we want to do (because of the coronavirus pandemic) and, standing outside, you can hear the howls getting louder and louder each night.”
So, how did this all come to be?
It started with a single text from Tripp’s brother.
“He lives in Missoula and he texted me the first night Missoula was doing (the city’s) Howls for Missoula,” Tripp said. “He said I should create a Facebook page and it took off.”
The group, Howls for Helena, was created on April 1, but this was no April Fools' Day joke. The group encourages Helena residents to howl as a show of support for essential workers and health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The page started simply, with invites sent to friends and family but, within a day, it had 1,000 members. Currently, Howls for Helena has 7,425 members and Tripp had no clue the impact it would have on the community.
“By the first night, my neighbors came outside and started howling,” Tripp said. “We usually only wave to them in passing, but never actually met each other. There were about 20 people outside and, yes, we were six feet apart.”
Austen Davis lives out on Stone Meadows. She wanted to show support by making yard signs saying #HelenaStrong.
Davis got involved with Howls for Helena, and it didn’t take long before a nightly trip to the front yard at 8 p.m. became consistent.
“My kids get ready for bed, and then they go out and howl,” Davis said. “For my kids, they don’t understand how big this world is but, with this crisis going on and making a community group like this to raise awareness, everyone is seeing it truly takes a village. All of us need to come together.”
The Howls for Helena Facebook page has been flooded with public messages showing overwhelming support with pictures and videos of Helena residents standing outside and howling.
“It made me feel so good, because I really just thought I could make a couple hundred people feel good,” Tripp said. “When it got into the thousands and the messages that show how connected people have been getting with their neighbors, friends and family, it’s just been unbelievable.”
While Howls for Helena has become popular within the surrounding community, other Facebook sites have also been established.
Alana Cunningham created Howls for Montana with the goal of uniting communities across the state.
She’s originally from Chicago but, after graduating from Carroll College, she fell in love with the community.
“My main goal is to give back to the essential workers and look for local reps for each area,” Cunningham said.
Coming from a graphic design background, Cunningham plans to sell shirts, giving a portion of each sale back to health care workers.
Cunningham has used social media throughout school and her career, but has never seen an impact like what is happening now during the pandemic.
Now, with time to be at home and reflect, she and others associated with Facebook pages like Howls for Helena believe in the importance of working together.
“If we can really come together as a nation, then a lot of good things can happen,” Davis said.
Other cities across the nation, such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Denver, also have groups set up to howl at 8 p.m. to show support during COVID-19.
Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics and high school sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn
