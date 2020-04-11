Thousands join Howls for Helena movement in support of essential workers

“By the first night, my neighbors came outside and started howling,” Tripp said. “We usually only wave to them in passing, but never actually met each other. There were about 20 people outside and, yes, we were six feet apart.”

Austen Davis lives out on Stone Meadows. She wanted to show support by making yard signs saying #HelenaStrong.

Davis got involved with Howls for Helena, and it didn’t take long before a nightly trip to the front yard at 8 p.m. became consistent.

“My kids get ready for bed, and then they go out and howl,” Davis said. “For my kids, they don’t understand how big this world is but, with this crisis going on and making a community group like this to raise awareness, everyone is seeing it truly takes a village. All of us need to come together.”

The Howls for Helena Facebook page has been flooded with public messages showing overwhelming support with pictures and videos of Helena residents standing outside and howling.

“It made me feel so good, because I really just thought I could make a couple hundred people feel good,” Tripp said. “When it got into the thousands and the messages that show how connected people have been getting with their neighbors, friends and family, it’s just been unbelievable.”