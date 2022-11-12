Thoughts on Handel’s 'Messiah'

It’s about time for the Helena Symphony and Chorale presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” at St. Helena Cathedral. As a member of the Chorale, I greatly enjoy taking part in this performance. I’ve also sung “Messiah” in a few other locales, and I always look forward to it.

As a retired Christian minister, it almost goes without saying that I think about the theological side of this work, along with the musical side. It is oddly true that at the time of the first performances, “Messiah” was considered a secular oratorio. It was performed in concert halls and similar venues rather than in churches such as the beautiful St. Helena Cathedral. Yet it goes without saying that it is a deeply religious work.

Even though Handel used musical themes from his own earlier secular works and other sources, there isn’t a word in the sung text that wasn’t taken from the Bible. The oratorio tells the Christian story—the story about Jesus of Nazareth—in a way that I’m pretty sure Handel intended to be evangelical in nature. Handel’s telling includes the linkage of Jesus of Nazareth to verses from the Jewish scripture (which existed in their own right before the early church leaders began applying them to Jesus) in moving ways. The theme of the so-called Suffering Servant is made plain: (“He was despised,” “Surely he has borne our griefs,” “And with his stripes we are healed,” “He was cut off from the land of the living.”) And the need for some kind of solution is made clear: “All we like sheep have gone astray,” “Why do the nations rage,” and so forth. How can one claim that the human race is doing well, these days? It was no different then. The nations are continuously raging against each other, and it may well seem that we are conspiring against God in our greed and hate.

Against this, Handel offers the Christian message, first of all with words of grace: “Comfort ye,” “His yoke is easy, his burthen light,” “Come unto him,” and celebration: “Hallelujah,” “I know that my Redeemer liveth,” “The trumpet shall sound,” and the rest.

Handel seems to have written this whole oratorio as an invitation. Come to the Center: come to God. The Christian message is probably clear enough: in seeking God humanity can be brought into healthy relationship and even to salvation, whatever that may mean. For non-Christians and secular people, though, the theology may be hard to wade through, even as some portions of the music may seem tedious to modern ears.

I’m a Christian who believes that humans do indeed need a lot of help. I have come to believe that this will not come to us through a fantastic and cataclysmic event such as Jesus descending from heaven with a host of angels and that everyone will at more-or-less the same time face judgment, punishment, redemption, and cleansing. As much as some might like this to be true, it hasn’t happened yet and there has been plenty of need and plenty of time. On the contrary, I see the Christian message applying to the individual.

By that I do not believe that proclaiming Jesus as my Lord and savior so that I can go to heaven is the answer, either. That’s even a pretty selfish way of looking at faith. God isn’t about being here to meet my needs. The Lord’s Prayer which most Christians pray calls for God’s reign ON EARTH, not for eternal life in heaven. The Christian invitation, for me, is not for Jesus to save me personally, but for me to enter into the eternal divinity. It’s not for me to make a declaration, but to live my life as a seeker. As a Christian, my guide and primary teacher is Jesus. It’s not magic, it’s a bit of work on my part.

The beautiful soprano solo, “Come unto him” is an invitation for ME to seek the divine. For me that means entering into a relationship with that ultimate “ground of being” without expecting heaven or a miracle of some other kind. There is an element of “surrender,” to be sure. But I’m glad that I’m not in charge, and if I’m able to let go of my ego, I can indeed touch holiness. For me, that means deep listening. And music has its place.

Non-Christians may find it hard to get beyond the very Christian orientation of this work, even if they enjoy the music. I’m not very evangelical at all, so let me see if I can “translate” the language into something more universal in its message. Recognizing that life can be beautiful, even if sometimes it’s not, that there is that which is greater than me—greater than my own beliefs, greater than my country or any country—and taking some effort to get in touch with the wholeness of creation, whether one believes in a deity or not, can bring us to a place of peace and healing.

My favorite pieces of “Messiah” are in the alto/soprano duet, “He shall feed his flock” and “Come unto him.” For me, these two pieces sum up the entire message of Handel’s “Messiah.” Others find different sections that speak to them.

The Helena Symphony and Chorale is presenting Handel’s “Messiah” at St. Helena Cathedral on Dec. 5. I invite you to come, “translate” the language to fit your own perspective, and see if it can touch you. Seating is limited, so if you want to go, and I hope you do, get your tickets now.

Dick Weaver sings bass in the Helena Symphony Chorale, and is a retired minister in the United Church of Christ.