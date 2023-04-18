Come witness Capital High School’s “Witness for the Prosecution” by Agatha Christie set to open 6 p.m. Thursday.

“We usually do comedies in the spring just because they’re fun and the kids love doing them and it stretches them with timing and actively listening to each other,” said Laura Brayko, who has taught drama and English at Capital for 8 years. “It became abundantly clear with a courtroom drama like ‘Oh, we don’t have doors slamming or maids missing or mistaken identities. It’s all language, rhetoric and presence — a whole new skill set.’”

As the play goes, Leonard Vole, is arrested and accused of murdering a wealthy older lady, Emily French, who suspiciously made him her main heir. Vole’s wife Romaine, played by senior Lou Sechrist, chooses to testify but as a witness for the prosecution and not for the defense. Her complicated plan is to ultimately free her husband, but will it work?

Sechrist describes Romaine as an “utterly complex and frankly confusing firecracker of a woman in a time when women were not necessarily known to be the way she is.” She stated it’s her first “significant role” in a drama ever and that she’s “very excited” for opening night.

Senior counsel for Vole, Sir Wilfrid Robarts, is played by junior Michael Everett who’s been doing theater since around fifth grade with Grandstreet Theater.

“(Robarts) has been doing this law thing for as long as he can remember, and so it’s just another day in the life until a few people show up, and he’s knocked off his rocker -- Lou’s character being the main one,” said Everett. “I think that he finds fun in that challenge. For the first time in a while, he’s finally found a game to play.”

Everett stated one of the main attractions to theater in general is that it “guarantees a friend” and community. Sechrist added that “there’s just so much love” in theater for what people are making and each other.

“It’s more than just putting on plays,” said Sechrist. “I think I’ve truly developed a more complex outlook on the world around me, and I think I know myself better. I know other people better, I like to think, because I’ve studied theater so devoutly.”

Brayko stated that the spring shows for the department are usually the senior spotlight productions but that the department has grown so much that the casts are bigger now too.

“Our numbers have gotten so big in our department, which is a great problem to have, that I didn’t want to keep it to the 10 we usually have, so this is around 20 (in the cast),” said Brayko. “... It’s just such a positive space, and they always are, but this one feels special.”

Capital’s theater department held auditions around Valentine’s Day, and since then, it’s been full-speed ahead with costuming, stage design. learning lines and all the other demands of putting on a play, said Brayko. Ashley Heinrich, a senior and the head stage manager, knows all the behind the scenes effort it takes to put on a production.

“I’m really excited — we haven’t done a drama this big, so it’s been so fun doing a drama because I’m so used to doing farces, and the cast is so amazing and has worked their butts off,” said Heinrich.

The drama is friendly to all ages and will leave people guessing up until the very end, changing sides and pointing fingers at who’s guilty and who’s not. The play will run from April 20-29 on Thursdays through Saturdays. Tickets are available at the door or online at https://bit.ly/CHSwitness4prosecution.