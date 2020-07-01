'This is your last chance': Officials warn Lewis & Clark Co. to follow health guidelines or face restrictions

"We have seen a wide variety of plans, and we are concerned about some of the plans that have come through," Neimann said. "Events with groups larger than 50 people should be canceled."

The press conference was prompted by a cluster of COVID-19 infections in Augusta stemming from a wedding, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health Communicable Disease Division Administrator Eric Merchant.

"All along I've said I hope we get to the point where (not following guidelines) becomes uncool," Merchant said.

The state added another 50 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of Montanans sickened by the virus to more than a thousand.

There are 336 active cases in 37 counties around Montana and 14 people are currently hospitalized, according to data reported by the state.

Lewis and Clark County reported two new cases Wednesday morning.

Despite the state reaching its highest rate of infection since the pandemic began, Merchant said he does not feel as though the county needs to take a step backward in its phased reopening, largely because health officers have learned that social distancing and face masks are effective in reducing the spread of the deadly virus.