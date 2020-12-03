‘This is Helena’ is back to lift the spirits

“Some artists have felt so blocked,” said Cupino, “while other artists have felt so inspired.

“I just couldn’t bear the thought of artists being so disconnected this year with all of our shows canceled,” she said. “I thought there had to be a way to do this responsibly. I’m just giving it a shot. I tell people ‘we’re just making the best of things.’”

”I thought it’s important for the community to see what artists have been up to while we all have been hibernating in our houses,” said Bucy.

The Heath has enough space to allow maybe 25 to 30 people in the room, she said, “and hopefully it will make them feel better. I think a lot of people are sad. It’s hard to feel sad when you see all this beauty in the room.”

“It’s a fun, funky show,” added Cupino. “It’s so community-spirited.

“I know there’s a lot of awe and inspiration that comes from seeing the hard work that other artists do. For me, in particular, it’s so inspiring to know that is still happening and our spirits aren’t broken.”

And, with the help of face masks, strict safety protocols and a lot of hand sanitizer, the show will go forward.