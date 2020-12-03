‘This is Helena’ is back to lift the spirits

Nothing celebrates community quite like “This is Helena.”
The popular art show, which launched in 2013, is now in its seventh year after a one-year hiatus.
Created by Emily Free Wilson and her husband, Matt Wilson, when they owned Free Ceramics here in Helena, “This is Helena” was designed to showcase the diversity of Helena’s artists -- both emerging talents and well-established professionals.
The art show soon became a beloved fall tradition in Helena, with lots of art and lots of visiting and good cheer at the openings.
The new owners of the Free Ceramics building, now known as The Heath, decided it was just too beautiful a tradition to pass up.
“We are excited to continue this … tradition,” said Pam Bucy, president of Heath Presents, Inc. “Helena has such a rich arts community, and right now I think we all could use a bit of beauty, escape and wonder.”
This week, The Heath opened its doors at 650 Logan St. for the exhibit and sale Wednesday and offers in-person viewing Thursday, Dec. 3, and Friday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy warm holiday drinks and treats while you shop.
Online viewing also opened Wednesday and continues through the duration of the show at https://www.theheathhelena.com/eventsworkshops/2020/12/2/this-is-helena-art-show
Not only are the new Heath owners excited about the art show, so are the artists.
When word went out, 83 artists responded, submitting over 100 pieces, said artist Leah Cupino, who organized and curated this year’s show.
“There’s really so much stuff here, it’s kind of remarkable,” said Bucy.
Among the works is a rising red moon in a black-and-white winter landscape block print,“Solstice Moon,” by musician and retired science teacher Jim Schulz; a cheery red “Chicago Streetcar” of glazed stoneware by musician Wilbur Rehmann; a pink frosting porcelain “Vitruvian Angel,” by ceramic artist Carla Potter; a pastel portrait, “Bluestone” by artist Kathleen Fehlig; a Cubist oil on canvas, “Acoustic Resonance,” by art teacher and musician Victor Daniel; assemblages of natural objects by art teacher Jennifer Thompson; as well as metal sculptures, photographs, watercolors, oil paintings, jewelry, stained glass, woodwork and leatherwork.
One work that caught this writer’s eye was an intriguing rural landscape, “Days Gone By,” by Eileen Badovinac that at first and second glimpse looks like a painting.
It’s the portrait of an old, weathered pick-up truck with a dog sitting in the front seat staring out the window.
Behind the truck is an arresting autumn landscape of rolling brown and green fields stretching to the horizon revealing a barn, golden trees and large round hay bales.
“It’s like a collage,” said Bucy. “There’s actually fabric on this piece. It’s really beautiful!”
Badovinac, a retired nurse, confesses she’s got a serious fabric habit.
“I love fabric! I love fabric but I don’t like to sew.”
She became such an enthusiast years ago, “I figured in order to buy fabric, I had to figure out something to do with it.”
So, in 2003, she began cutting and pasting it to create images.
“I may take some chalk and highlight different areas.
“Standing back, it looks like a painting, which I cannot do,” she said with a laugh. “It’s similar to landscape quilting,” except that no sewing’s involved.
“This is what I can do with fabulous fabric. It’s really kind of fun because you don’t have to stay with one style. With this you can make flowers, you can make a village, you can make a cathedral window.”
Viewers will also see a picture she made of mountain sheep, “Legacy of Montana” that’s in the show, as well.
For more information, see Montanaheartforart.com.
The art show is an opportunity to see what Helena’s artists have been up to during the pandemic, said Bucy.
“Some artists have felt so blocked,” said Cupino, “while other artists have felt so inspired.
“I just couldn’t bear the thought of artists being so disconnected this year with all of our shows canceled,” she said. “I thought there had to be a way to do this responsibly. I’m just giving it a shot. I tell people ‘we’re just making the best of things.’”
”I thought it’s important for the community to see what artists have been up to while we all have been hibernating in our houses,” said Bucy.
The Heath has enough space to allow maybe 25 to 30 people in the room, she said, “and hopefully it will make them feel better. I think a lot of people are sad. It’s hard to feel sad when you see all this beauty in the room.”
“It’s a fun, funky show,” added Cupino. “It’s so community-spirited.
“I know there’s a lot of awe and inspiration that comes from seeing the hard work that other artists do. For me, in particular, it’s so inspiring to know that is still happening and our spirits aren’t broken.”
And, with the help of face masks, strict safety protocols and a lot of hand sanitizer, the show will go forward.
Admission may be limited to allow safe social distancing.
“Most of the pieces will stay on display for the duration of the show,” said Cupino, and can be picked up immediately afterwards. Some artists also brought some items available for immediate purchase.
