The Montana chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted its Tri-County Out of the Darkness Campus Walk Saturday afternoon at East Helena High School.

The annual event raises awareness and funds for resources in an effort to reduce the rate of suicide in the state, the ninth leading cause of death in Montana in 2022 and the second leading cause of death for Montanans between the ages of 10 and 44.

The state ranks third in the nation in suicide deaths per 100,000 people at 25.88. The national average is 13.48, according to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention statistics.

AFSP Executive Director Katie Levine said she hopes attendees came away from the event with a sense of hope.

Friends and family of a person who completed suicide can feel ashamed and often do not want to talk about their grief because of it.

"That's why we want to create this environment," Levine said. "It's important to gather around this community and show them they are not alone."

The organization employs three full-time staffers, but Levine said their work could not happen without volunteer support. She said about 20 volunteers were on hand for Saturday's event.

One of those volunteers was Jason Slead, who said his family has been affected by suicide.

"We want to put it in the forefront of peoples' minds: This affects everybody," Slead said.

He said the stigma surrounding suicide can be crippling for those grieving, noting the use of euphemisms in the obituaries of those who took their own lives.

"Then the next family dealing with this feels that same shame," he said. "They often don't realize resources are available to them."

Alison Fuller, another volunteer, said she has a family member who has made attempts.

"I want to learn the right words to use," Fuller said. "I want to learn how to hold those conversations, how to ask those big questions."

She said AFSP offers such training for schools and businesses, and that Saturday's gathering highlighted such connections be it to resources or simply to the people around you.

"I hope they make some connections," Fuller said of the attendees. "It is really special being in the same room for the same cause. It's beautiful."

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Montana chapter hosts events like Saturday's twice yearly. A virtual orientation is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. May 16 for those interested in learning more about what the organization does at a national and local level, resources available and volunteer opportunities.

Information is also available on the group's website at afsp.org/chapter/montana.