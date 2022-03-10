‘They fight back!’ Ukraine-born artist Svitlana Prouty raises money for her homeland

What do you do if you’re an artist and your country is suddenly under attack?

If you’re Svitlana “Lana” Prouty, the answer is you make and sell art.

And then send most of the proceeds to her hometown, Poltava.

Last Wednesday, at Mountain Sage Gallery, where she is a co-owner, Prouty was holding back tears as she worked in the back room to get packages of – paintings, cards, silk scarves and jewelry – ready to mail.

She spoke of news from home. “There’s no fear right now,” she staunchly stated, “because there’s no place to run. This is our land.”

Located in Central Ukraine, Poltava is not currently under attack by Russia.

But “we have a lot of people running to Poltava from the east,” particularly from the City of Kharkiv. Poltava is the center of a defense and humanitarian organization. City of Kharkiv in ruins, but not give up.”

On the news, one does see fear, but also great resilience by citizens across Ukraine.

Since Feb. 24 when it was invaded by Russian troops, over 1.7 million Ukrainians have fled the war-torn country, according to the United Nations on Monday.

An accurate count of war casualties is unavailable. The United Nations listed 1,123 civilian casualties, as of March 6. The Ukrainian government was posting a number of 2,000.

By Tuesday, Prouty had raised nearly $4,000, which she sent via Western Union, to people in her hometown to distribute where it is most needed; “80% of money goes for all kinds of supplies like medical, food, clothing, protection clothing for people who defend my city Poltava and region, 20% for regular people who need money for food and medication, many of them my colleagues and friends.”

Her news about what is happening back home comes minute by minute via Facebook friends.

She sees regular posts online and spoke of one showing a man walking the streets of Kyiv looking for food for his family. A store owner was giving food away to those who really needed it.

“What I now see is that God is alive,” she said. “I see he stepped into a different reality. I never so much in my life believe in God. And never see so many expressions of God in people.

“Please don’t show Ukraine as victim,” she urged. She resists the news that people are fleeing.

“People standing in line to give blood. People are staying in Ukraine to fight. They do things. They make camouflage.” A friend who is a dress designer and artist took all her linens and silks and cut them into strips to make camouflage.

Another friend, a potter, is making Molotov cocktails, using old wine bottles.

Another friend just joined the Ukrainian army.

“They fight back!”

“In each tiny town, crowds of people stand in front of tanks.”

She was cheered by a video of someone driving a piece of agricultural equipment hauling away a Russian tank.

She feels pride for her country and their resistance.

And also, for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“My president for two years – 75% of Ukrainians voted for him. It’s somebody the people have chosen.”

She knows people criticized him leading up to the war, but that’s the big difference between Ukraine and Russia, she said. “We can criticize our president.”

Prouty’s major source of news is social media from Ukraine and from friends.

“I found out a few minutes after the first strike,” she said of the invasion.

“I just felt completely helpless. I came to the gallery. I made a live video,” which she posted. “I just propose people, please come to my website,” https://www.svitlanaprouty.com/works. I created a Support Ukraine Collection, https://www.svitlanaprouty.com/collections/173461.

When you click on it, you’ll see this message:

“Buying art from this collection you help to support people in Ukraine. 80% sales going to my homeland.”

And there you’re greeted by a cheerful and spring-inspired array of Prouty’s art:

– a festive, uplifting watercolor in yellow and blues of sunflowers – Ukraine’s national flower;

– a hand-painted golden yellow silk scarf decorated with blue irises and orange daffodils;

– a rainbow array of bold silk necklaces; and

– a few of her distinctive folk-art paintings of young Ukrainian women wearing floral crowns who seem to have stepped from pages of a fairytale.

As soon as Prouty posted her video, she began to get orders and they’ve kept coming, which is helping not only Ukraine but also Prouty.

“I make myself as much busy as I can so I don’t have time to think.”

Like her fellow countrymen and women, she wants to be part of the war effort.

“I just shipped 28 boxes.”

The orders are coming from Helena, Missoula and Bozeman, but also as far away as Texas.

What she likes about sending money directly is that it’s getting to people immediately, and she knows and trusts those she’s sending it to.

“Every day, the organization defending the city puts out a list of what it needs and people just fill the list.”

In addition to people sending money, friends have been stopping by Mountain Sage Gallery, 433 N. Last Chance Gulch, to help with the mailings.

Prouty said she has been making art most of her life.

“My mom was a director of a club for kids with different art and craft classes. I pretty much grew up in that place. My aunt was a professional artist. I grew up with art all around me.

“I have an art degree from college in my city Poltava. I am an art teacher. I have been working as a professional artist all my life. I had my own art studio in Ukraine, organized many art and cultural projects in my hometown, and worked as a volunteer with kids in boarding school for seven years.”

She moved to Helena five years ago after she got married, but had just returned to Ukraine for a visit, leaving the country just days before the invasion.

She’s found an amazing network of friends in Helena, she said. Some are fellow Ukrainians, some are immigrants from other countries – Japan, Colombia, Latvia – and some are co-workers and Helenans.

“I feel like people carry me through in their hands.”

“Some ask, ‘You need help?’ Some just hug me. Some cry with me.

“I’m in a safe place.”

In addition to Prouty’s website, some other options for helping Ukraine can be found at https://www.philanthropy.com/article/charities-struggle-to-deliver-humanitarian-aid-into-ukraine; and https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/what-we-do/countries/ukraine.

Contact Prouty at 406-437-3809.

