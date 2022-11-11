There at the right time: Helena Meals on Wheels driver helps elderly man who collapsed

Sophie Van Luvanee was in-between jobs a couple of years ago and looking for something to occupy her time.

She then volunteered one day a week at Meals on Wheels through the Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc. and found herself delivering 42 meals to the elderly in a 15-mile route that took her through west Helena.

The amount of time spent at each stop varies, Van Luvanee said, as some folks like to visit, some folks just take their meals and go inside to eat and some folks don’t want to chat at all and have their meals dropped at the front door.

On Nov. 3, Van Luvanee stopped at the home of one client who she said likes to joke. But on this visit he seemed different. She asked him if he was OK, he said “No” and then collapsed on the floor.

So on that day, the 61-year-old Van Luvanee knows she was just where she needed to be.

She said she had to push the man from the door to get into his home and then returned to her vehicle to get her cellphone, saw a neighbor and asked them to call 911. She returned to the home to sit with the man.

Van Luvanee said she helped him to his side, put a blanket under his head and held his hand until paramedics arrived. They took him away by ambulance.

She then called her supervisor and told her what happened and that she had three more clients she had to deliver food to. The supervisor said she should go home and delivered the meals herself.

Van Luvanee said she went to her north Helena Valley home and was hit by a rush of adrenaline, which left her feeling tired.

“I went to bed early, appreciating life, people and neighbors,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Amy Anderson, senior nutrition volunteer coordinator with the Rocky Mountain Development Council, said “We like to say Meals on Wheels is more than a meal,” but it is also a wellness check.

She said the kinds of incidents involving Van Luvanee do not happen often, but they do happen.

“She did everything correctly,” Anderson said. “She dropped her route, took care of (the man) and his needs.”

“She did a beautiful job, we are proud of how she responded,” she said, adding a lot of elderly people do not have someone in their day-to-day life.

Anderson says she has “an incredible group” of 55 volunteers who deliver meals Monday through Friday to about 200 seniors. She said her youngest volunteer is 39 and the oldest is 87.

“They are the most wonderful group of individuals who come from all walks of life,” she said.

She said she is always looking for substitutes. Those interested can call 406-457-7311. People interested in receiving Meals on Wheels can call Barbara Beeby at 406-457-7378.

Van Luvanee, who also works at Edgewood, a senior living facility in Helena, said she has seen the man since and he thanked her.

“He said he is OK,” she said. “He said he has fallen two more times since last week and I told him ‘You have to be careful.’”

“I am glad I had been there at the right time,” she said.