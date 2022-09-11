The Uphill Grill: Couple's success story is as Helena as they come

The co-owners of the newest restaurant on Last Chance Gulch, The Uphill Grill, may not be from Helena originally, but their story is as Helena as they come.

Michael Taylor and Joslyn Rose operated a food truck in Kalispell for two years before the housing market displaced them.

"We got lucky and found a house here," Taylor said. "We love Helena. Everyone is so friendly."

The couple and their two children, a 2-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son, packed up and headed south to Helena in November.

By June 1, the couple opened The Uphill Grill, 1 W. 15th St.

Taylor said he has spent most of his life in the restaurant business, running kitchens and managing cafes around the country, and his menu reflects it.

"I just can't work behind closed doors; I have to interact with people," he said. "I love stoking people out with good flavors and good food."

Thai food dishes, gyros, cheeseburgers and breakfast burritos highlight the hodgepodge of offerings.

One of the standouts is the Philly cheesesteak sandwich. Like most other items on the menu, the cheesesteak was added because Taylor was hungry for one.

But it couldn't be any old steak sandwich. Taylor said he called the biggest cheesesteak makers in Philadelphia to learn their secrets down to the seasoning.

He said ideally the rolls would come from Philadelphia as the pH balance of the water supply there gives the rolls a distinct flavor, but that the seeded hoagies he sources from Grateful Bread Bakery in the Rodney Street neighborhood nearby are an excellent substitute.

But like other Helena business owners, Rose said finding the materials they need locally has been a struggle.

"There's a lot of driving to get supplies because Helena is so limited," she said.

That is especially true for the shaved rib eye used in the cheesesteak sandwiches. Rose said the couple has to drive the six-hour round trip to Montana Marbled Meats in Polson.

"Nobody here can slice the meat for me," Taylor said, adding the local meat sellers either do not have the right meat or do not slice it in-house.

Not even the Western Meat & Sausage Block in Butte can deliver the amount of rib eye the couple needs on a regular basis, they said.

Still Taylor said the extra effort is worth it.

"They're as good as they get," he said of his cheesesteak sandwiches.

The lengthy travel for ingredients is one of the reasons the grill is not open on the weekends. The other reason is another common Helena problem: child care.

The Uphill Grill has two employees, Taylor and Rose, so unexpected daycare closures or canceled babysitters have an immediate impact on the business.

"We love it here. Most of the people are really welcoming or just understanding if we have to close," Rose said of her new Helena neighbors.

Still they said they try to accommodate as many people as best they can each day. From the running cheesesteak tally on their social media page to sending text messages when orders are ready.

"I like the fast-paced environment," said Rose, who is also studying accounting at Helena College.

The restaurant was closed for the day Friday when the couple was interviewed for this story. They were preparing, like many of their new neighbors, for the Ales for Trails fundraiser that evening, a beloved Helena event where they had planned to take their food truck.

Taylor said they would not usually close the main restaurant for such an event, but Ales for Trails "is a good local cause" and he wanted to ensure there were some of those cheesesteak sandwiches for the attendees.