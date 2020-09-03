The symphony season is On! Helena Symphony streaming concerts for Season 66 -- Part One

”You have to be on from the very second to the end.”

The last variation is “the flashiest.” “It’s very engaging. It’s very fast. It’s very spectacular. To end the piece with thunder and lightning makes it very engaging.

“I think this piece is about enjoyment….It’s a piece of candy. To me, it’s the gelato. It’s a fruit tart.

“I would recommend if listeners have kids, they should have a whip cream fight,” Marinescu laughed with delight at the vision of living rooms across Helena splattered with whip cream. “I think that would be amazing!

”I want to emphasize that coming from the outside, I’m so impressed with what the Helena Symphony is doing.”

”Check in for the concert…,” he said, whether it’s for a few minutes or the whole hour. “Listen live and listen local.”

While people can listen to any philharmonic orchestra, “it doesn’t have the same meaning as when your neighbor is on stage or your teacher from school is on stage.”

YouTube streaming: Live streams can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet, laptop and desktop computers, smart televisions and televisions connected to the internet – or anywhere you have access to YouTube. Many televisions offer YouTube as an app or can be attached to another computing device to watch on the big screen. Find the link online at https://www.helenasymphony.org/ or on the symphony’s Facebook page.

