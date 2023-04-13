His Only Son (PG-13)

At the Cinemark

Grade: B

Nothing like a movie about Abraham to make me feel young again. He lived to 175. I’d got a century to go. Hope my 401K holds up. Guess I’ll teach to triple digits.

“His Only Son” is yet another religious film tapping into a growing market.

Such releases span a wide continuum from those preaching straight to the choir, to those hoping attract searchers and non-believers to Cinemark’s pews.

“His Only Son” lets us know within seconds that its appealing to the faithful.

The director introduces his film on screen before we start, and returns afterward to ask for donations to future Biblically-based films. Popcorn pulpit: Welcome the congregation, pass the QR offering plate.

A “member’s-only” approach makes me twitch, but, in the spirit of Easter, I hunkered down hoping that the classic story of faith and sacrifice might be delivered sensitively, rather than beating me with a Bible.

The tale begins with God telling Abraham to take his son Isaac to the mountain of Moriah for a sacrifice. Along the way, we flash back to the birth of son Isaac, who was prophesied “to inherit the promises that God have to Abraham.” No pressure.

This journey ends, of course, with Abraham, in tears, binding his son on stones, and preparing to sacrifice him. First, however, he shares the news with the boy, who, also in tears, accepts his fate -– trusting his father, and his God.

That’s an undeniably powerful moment, especially the loving son’s acceptance. The ending seemed less powerful because, well, somebody leaked the ending.

The movie’s story resonated with me. As a teacher all my life –- middle school and college -– I believe adolescence ends when sacrifice is embraced. The opposite of sacrifice is entitlement.

When students stop “lawyering up” and begin realizing they must make hard sacrifices, they have left childhood behind.

Entitlement is rampant, but the good news is that sensitively mentored youth still grow strong.

Even though Abraham’s sacrifice is couched in religious terms, the universal message is clear: growth requires sacrifice – a truth no less true for non-believers than for the faithful.

The film ends by reminding us of the parallels between the new Testament and the Old: a son is sacrificed.

Regrettably, little mention is made of the fact that Isaac’s legacy flows not just to Christianity, but to Judaism and Islam as well.

Nonetheless, I welcomed an exploration of sacrifice in a mainstream movie.

