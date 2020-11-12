The soul and memories.. and a hope that the fish will rise

A River Runs Through It

Three forever memories of fishing with my daughter, Kat.

Kat, not yet in school, caught her first fish in an unfair battle. I took her to a stocked pay-by-the-inch fish pond in Big Timber, Montana. I wanted her to have success on her first cast.

The fish bit her bait and Kat was hooked.

On the banks of Canyon Ferry one summer night, Kat reeled in a beautiful trout and took it home to show mom. Sue was a great cook, but was a bit squeamish about cleaning fish. Her daughter Kat, on the other hand, relished the task: “I’ll do it, mom!”

Two or three deft slices of Kat’s fishing knife, and the fish was ready for mom to fry for dinner.

Finally, one summer afternoon in Wyoming, Kat and I went down to the Snake River in the shadows of the Tetons. We were fishing from the rocks near the dam. I lost some lovely lures as my casts snagged on rocks in the fast current. But every Kat cast seemed to land a lovely trout. We took them to our host’s home, and Kat presented them to her as a gift.