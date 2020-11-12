The soul and memories.. and a hope that the fish will rise

A River Runs Through It
Amazon Prime, et al
(PG)
Grade: A
Three forever memories of fishing with my daughter, Kat.
Kat, not yet in school, caught her first fish in an unfair battle. I took her to a stocked pay-by-the-inch fish pond in Big Timber, Montana. I wanted her to have success on her first cast.
The fish bit her bait and Kat was hooked.
On the banks of Canyon Ferry one summer night, Kat reeled in a beautiful trout and took it home to show mom. Sue was a great cook, but was a bit squeamish about cleaning fish. Her daughter Kat, on the other hand, relished the task: “I’ll do it, mom!”
Two or three deft slices of Kat’s fishing knife, and the fish was ready for mom to fry for dinner.
Finally, one summer afternoon in Wyoming, Kat and I went down to the Snake River in the shadows of the Tetons. We were fishing from the rocks near the dam. I lost some lovely lures as my casts snagged on rocks in the fast current. But every Kat cast seemed to land a lovely trout. We took them to our host’s home, and Kat presented them to her as a gift.
I should confess Kat and I aren’t purists, slinging hand-tied flies artfully through the air. We drown worms just for the halibut.
Norman MacLean’s 1976 story and Robert Redford’s 1992 movie, “A River Runs Through It,” has probably cost Montana homeowners a lot of money. Who knows how many people have moved here from California and New York after seeing fish bite Brad Pitt’s hook.
“In Montana there’s three things you’re never late for: Church, work and fishing,” wrote Maclean.
The star of “River Runs Through It” is Montana – its mountains, its waters, its vast stretches of land that are not much changed from when Meriwether Lewis and William Clark arrived here in 1805.
The book is set near Missoula and the Blackfoot River, but the film chose waters near Livingston, Montana, because in 1992 they more closely resembled the era described in Maclean’s book.
Helena figures in the story since the younger brother Paul worked at the Helena Independent as a political writer.
At the center of the story is the Maclean family: stay-at-home mom and pastor-dad raising two sons, Paul and Norman. Norman narrates the reflections on his family from his childhood to his later years as a widower.
What emerges in the script is a tale of two brothers – Norman, the professor/preacher carved in his dad’s image, and Paul, the playboy with drinking and gambling problems. Paul is charming and self-destructive. His family loves him, but worries about him.
“We can love completely without completely understanding,” is the family prayer.
But Paul becomes a peerless artist when he whips back his pole and sends his fly towards an eddy where a trout hides. Dad and brother proudly watch him, wishing he managed his life as well as his rod.
The portrayal of the parents is nuanced, touching. When Norman announces he’s accepting a teaching job in Chicago, we see the sadness overtake both parents as they imagine lonely Sunday dinners.
“I’m pleased,” says dad, summoning up love to cover his grief. Mom’s eyes water up as she proudly smiles.
Unconditional love runs through this family as surely as rivers run through Montana.
The script is mostly faithful to the Maclean. Redford often narrates poetic passages, word for word. The story ends with a spiritual rendering of the final page.
Let’s let two of Maclean’s passages carry us downstream.
“No better place to be born than Montana,” he wrote. “It’s a world with the dew still on it, more touched by wonder and possibility than any place I’ve known.”
And the book ends as Maclean ponders his own mortality. Lonely and sad that his wife and friends have died, he looks into Montana waters and renews his faith.
“Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it. The river was cut by the world’s great flood and runs over rocks from the basement of time. On some of the rocks are timeless raindrops. Under the rocks are the words, and some of the words are theirs.
“I am haunted by waters.”
Post-note: The Livingston Depot Center offers a museum exhibit about the weeks when Robert Redford and Brad Pitt wandered about town. A local boy was cast as young Norman/Brad Pitt. The town still smiles, remembering when dirt was thrown over main street to erase 100 years.
Livingston was a sleepy place until a river ran through it.
