The Salvation Army in Helena is getting new leaders

He and Smith both mentioned a FEED the NEED fundraising event in October.

Phil Smith said they have enjoyed their time in Helena and said that prior to coming to the Queen City they had served only in metropolitan areas.

“When we arrived in Helena we immediately fell in love with the community,” he said. “Everybody cares about one another here.”

He said Longview reminds him somewhat of Helena and is located near the Oregon border.

Smith said he planned on taking some of the skills he acquired in the Treasure State to his new job.

"I have learned how to fly fish, ice fish and I go out and enjoy the gun range," he said. "We’ve also enjoyed camping and seeing all the different reservoirs here. We have done as much traveling as we can possibly get in. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The Salvation Army Northwest Division appointed the Smiths to Helena in June 2019. Lawry Smith also served as the Montana state capital liaison for The Salvation Army. They replaced Capts. Rob and Tiffany Lawler, who were moved to The Salvation Army in Salt Lake City, Utah.