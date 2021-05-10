The Salvation Army in Helena is getting new leaders

Majs. Phil and Lawry Smith, the corps officers/administrators of The Salvation Army in Helena, will be moving to Longview, Washington, after nearly two years in Montana.
They will be replaced by Majs. Brian and Iva West, who are now serving in the Seattle area, Phil Smith said.
“It’s kind of sweet and sour,” Phil Smith said Monday, adding he and his wife were a little surprised because they have only been in Helena for two years, and an average stay is longer.
“Two years is pretty quick,” he said. “But it happens.”
Phil Smith said the needs of the Army are what trigger appointments and it occurs every year in June. Moves can be caused by retirement, health reasons or family emergencies.
“Moves happen for a lot of reasons, but they happen every year,” he said, noting there were 35 such adjustments made that included top leadership and field officers.
John Lagerquist, a member of the advisory board for The Salvation Army in Helena, called the move “bittersweet.”
“I think they have been great to work with,” he said. “They got here and were assigned to do a specific job, get things rolling and I think they’ve done that. They have put together a strong board and we have things taking place even after they are gone.”
He and Smith both mentioned a FEED the NEED fundraising event in October.
Phil Smith said they have enjoyed their time in Helena and said that prior to coming to the Queen City they had served only in metropolitan areas.
“When we arrived in Helena we immediately fell in love with the community,” he said. “Everybody cares about one another here.”
He said Longview reminds him somewhat of Helena and is located near the Oregon border.
Smith said he planned on taking some of the skills he acquired in the Treasure State to his new job.
"I have learned how to fly fish, ice fish and I go out and enjoy the gun range," he said. "We’ve also enjoyed camping and seeing all the different reservoirs here. We have done as much traveling as we can possibly get in. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
The Salvation Army Northwest Division appointed the Smiths to Helena in June 2019. Lawry Smith also served as the Montana state capital liaison for The Salvation Army. They replaced Capts. Rob and Tiffany Lawler, who were moved to The Salvation Army in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In January, the Salvation Army of Helena had a belated grand-opening celebration at its 1905 Henderson St. location that showcased a 2,700-square-foot addition that featured a food pantry, staff offices and a warehouse, among other things.
The construction cost was slightly under $1 million.
The new wing connects the existing administration building and gymnasium and provides more room for a larger food bank and more case management offices, officials said. Funds for the project were financed by The Salvation Army, and in small part, by local fundraising efforts.
Prior to coming to Helena, the Smiths served four years at The Salvation Army Seattle Social Services. In June 1997, they graduated from The Salvation Army Officer Training College in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
Majs. Brian and Iva West have been officers for 25 years, Phil Smith said.
“We’re good friends,” he said, noting the couples went to seminary together at the Salvation Army College for officers training. The Smiths are expected to leave Helena on June 30 and the Wests are expected to arrive July 4. He said the Wests have spent the last 10 years serving in adult rehabilitation programs and will be able to use those skills for transitional living and the Ground Zero sober living program in Helena.
Smith said the Wests have said they are excited to come to Helena.
The Salvation Army in Helena was established in 1888 and provides social services to people in Lewis and Clark as well as neighboring counties, officials said. Programs offered include emergency food, utility assistance, help with rent, transitional housing, life skill courses and case management.