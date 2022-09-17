The Pride Room, a budding nonprofit, aims to open in Helena

A new Helena resource is in the works for both those who are and those who are not members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In May, Zebulon Eaton created a Facebook group called “Helena MT LGBTQ,” which has now been renamed to “West Coast LGBTQ Community” to accommodate a wider scope of members since people from cities around the state and from other states were joining.

The group started with three members. As of September, there’s around 90.

Eaton is a member of the LGBTQ community. The group started when he realized that if his transgender coworker was needing a support system in Helena, there had to be other people out there struggling as well.

“One of my coworkers, who later became my assistant manager (at the Subway store I was managing), is trans, and they didn’t really have a support system. I sat down and thought ‘OK, so let’s create a support system.’”

In early July, Eaton brought up the idea of creating a nonprofit called the Pride Room as a resource center in Helena for LGBTQ+ members in the Facebook group.

“It was so well received that I’m like ‘OK, so this isn’t just something that I want to happen, this is something that needs to happen...'” said Eaton.

The resources Eaton envisions at the Pride Room are an easy-access food pantry, internet and computer access, support groups, mentorship, 24/7 on-call crisis counselors, a licensed drug and alcohol counselor, free at-home testing kits for HIV and other STIs and more.

Eaton has been working with the Department of Public Health and Human Services in Montana to receive donations of the testing kits. As of October, the testing kits will be available by mail since the Pride Room doesn't have a physical location yet. All information is private, and to get one email theprideroom@outlook.com. Mailing is free of charge.

Eaton pointed out that the resources will be for everyone, even those who are not members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The Pride Room is a safe place. It’s a place where you can go and not be judged for who you are,” said Eaton. “It’s a place where you can go and if your pronouns are they/them, that is how we talk to you. If you’re a female to male and, you know, your legal name is Alisha but you want to be called Lee, OK then that is what we call you… It’s a place of mutual respect.”

Eaton moved to New Mexico in July, but the idea for the Pride Room started when Eaton lived in Helena, which is why he wants the first one to open here. He hopes to open a physical location by the end of the year and to open a second one in Albuquerque in the beginning of 2023. Eaton’s goal is to open at least one Pride Room in every state.

As of now, the plan is to be open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, and staffed with at least two volunteers and a manager. The five board members of the Pride Room are from New Mexico, Maine and Montana. Currently, the Pride Room exists as a website (https://bit.ly/3LlpILG).

The Pride Room will be a nonprofit, and Eaton is currently working toward the 501(c)(3) designation. On the low side, Eaton said this could cost $750 just to file.

The Pride Room can apply for grants, but it can’t do that until after it is registered as a 501(c)(3).

On Sept. 13, Eaton posted an update in the Facebook group about the Pride Room. Two letters have been sent out for support from local businesses, an employer Identification number (EIN) has been achieved for business purposes, and the application for 501(c)(3) status is being finalized.

Any community member can donate to starting up Helena’s Pride Room here: https://donate-the-pride-room.square.site/.

“The Pride Room is solely based right now on the donations of the community," Eaton said. "While we already know that we’re going to get a lot of backlash from a lot of different people because they don’t agree with it or whatever the case is, we don’t ask that you agree. We just ask that you be kind and courteous to those who support it because not everybody has the same opinion.”