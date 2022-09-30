The Myrna Loy unveils new mural by Native artist Louis Still Smoking

A light drizzle set in at the celebration of the Myrna Loy’s new mural by artist Louis Still Smoking.

“The rain is coming, I know that’s a good sign too,” said Major Robinson, a fellow artist and member of the Northern Cheyenne Nation. “Our water is sacred, and I think it’s kind of blessing the mural right now.”

On Thursday, around 65 people gathered at 6:30 p.m. on Breckenridge Street on the north side of the Myrna Loy for the unveiling of the monumental artwork by Still Smoking.

Still Smoking is one of the most exciting contemporary artists in Montana with his art highlighting the modern lives led by Native Americans today. He was born in Browning on the Blackfeet Reservation and still resides there, painting, drawing, sculpting and more.

“People also ask me, ‘What inspires your work?’” said Still Smoking. “The Native people of Montana is what inspire me … I think it’s important to use those positive messages, especially in public works because you’re engaging with the community, and I try to approach that with a sense or realism but also like colors. I like very expressive color … I hope people see this and understand that these people in this image, they’re now. They’re living their lives in these places they call home.”

The celebration started off with an honor song by Mike Jetty, who’s a member of the Spirit Lake Dakota Nation and a Turtle Mountain Chippewa descendant. He translated the thank you song, “All around the world, I’m sending my voice in thanks. Thank you creator for this life he has given us.”

Robinson then spoke and introduced Still Smoking, proclaiming “This space has been waiting for what Louis had to offer.”

The celebration ended with a round dance in which everyone held hands and joined in.

In the mural, five Natives stand proud with their presence floating over a historic map of Montana from around the 1800s. On the left is Jesse DesRosier who’s a member of the Blackfeet Tribe and a Blackfeet Tribe language teacher. DesRosier is a descendant of the Gros Ventre.

Next is fancy dancer Siliye Pete, who belongs to the Bitterroot Salish, Vanajo and Klamath Tribes.

In the middle is the Grass Dancer Kasey Nicholson, who performed comedy directly after the mural celebration inside the Myrna Loy. Nicholson also spends time as a wellness educator and motivational speaker and is a part of the Aaniiih (Fort Belknap Indian Community) and Pikuni (Blackfeet Indian Reservation) Nations.

To the right of Nicholson is Dessie Badbear and her little sister, Bespoke, on horseback. They’re both members of the Apsaalooke (the Crow Tribe).

The farthest right Native is Lynwood Hisbadhorse Jr., who’s a part of the Hisbadhorse Relay Team. Hisbadhorse Jr. is a veteran who served in the U.S. Marines. He’s from Lame Deer and is a member of the Northern Cheyenne Nation.

The executive director of the Myrna Loy Kris Holmes said that around a year ago in early September, the Myrna Loy hosted an exhibit by Still Smoking called “Perseverance.” His work moved Holmes and others so much that at the artist reception, they approached him about giving him a space on the outside of the building to display a mural. The backside near Rodney street was chosen because the original historic building part cannot be altered.

“It’s a proclamation of the vibrancy, diversity and activity of Montana’s native community,” said Holmes. “Where it is on the building, you have to look up to it, which I think we all should.”

The nine individual panels were transported up to Browning in June where Still Smoking painted them over the summer. Then, they were brought back to Helena, and Alliance Sign Company framed them together.

This is the final mural installation as part of “Rodney Street Is…”, the Myrna Loy’s Creative Placemaking Project, which is fueled from a grant by the National Endowment for the Arts. This artist-led project was a collaboration with local businesses, neighbors and the city of Helena to breathe some new artistic life into Helena’s historic Rodney Street.

This project included artworks, street and landscape improvements, historic tours, video interviews, oral history and more with residents.

“For several years, we have been talking about how the Myrna Loy can erect some kind of public art that declares and celebrates that wherever we are, inside the Myrna Loy, outside, in Helena, or outside of Helena, we are in Indian country,” said Holmes.