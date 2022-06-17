The Myrna Loy hosting 'Die Hard' Brew & View, street party

It's time to assemble your best John McClane costume and study up on Bruce Willis facts, as The Myrna Loy in Helena celebrates the legendary actor's 42-year career with a "Die Hard" Brew & View scheduled for Thursday, June 23.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a street party, Bruce Willis trivia contest and featured beers from Copper Furrow Brewing in Helena. The screening of “Die Hard” begins at 8 p.m.

Brew & View attendees are encouraged to dress as a character from any of Willis’ films.

“It’s Christmas in June,” said Myrna Loy organizer Linda Piccolo, referring to the 1988 Christmas party setting of the film.

Willis began his acting career in 1980 and broke big playing private investigator David Addison in six seasons of “Moonlighting.” He received two Emmy Awards, one for “Moonlighting” and the other for guest starring on “Friends.”

In March, Willis' family announced he is stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a medical condition affecting his cognitive abilities.

“Bruce Willis has appeared in over 200 films — and still had six released in 2022. His films have grossed $2.5 billion," Piccolo said. "We can’t let him retire without honoring his incredible body of work.”

The Myrna Loy said in a press release that “Die Hard,” also starring the late Alan Rickman as the main antagonist Hans Gruber, is seen as Willis’ most iconic film. Some reviewers have called it the greatest action movie ever.

Set at an office Christmas party in a Los Angeles high-rise, the story pits outsider John McClane against a team of armed villains before he saves the day with ingenuity and wit.

As reviewer Elan Mastai wrote, “Die Hard revolutionized action filmmaking with a return to basic principles so wildly effective, it reminded audiences what they actually want from their entertainment.”

Brew & View tickets are $20, which includes the film and three alcoholic beverages. No-alcohol tickets are $12.

For info and tickets, visit www.myrnaloycenter.com or 15 N. Ewing Street, or call 406-443-0287.

If you go What: 'Die Hard' Brew & View When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23 Where: The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing Street in Helena Cost: $20 for the film and three alcoholic beverages. $12 for non-alcohol tickets. Contact: www.myrnaloycenter.com, 406-443-0287

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0