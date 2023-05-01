The Rathskeller in the basement of the Montana Club is being placed on the sale block in the hopes of patching financial woes facing the downtown Helena landmark.

About 36 people, which included members of a cooperative that owns much of the club, were told at an April 25 meeting by the cooperative’s board president that while the Montana Club, a downtown Helena landmark at Sixth and Fuller avenues, was making some gains in its financial struggles, there was “sobering news.”

Charles Robison noted the Original Montana Club Cooperative Association had been sued by the Montana City Club Building Condominium Owners Association, who are the other owners of the Montana Club building, for $580,000 in unpaid assessments and interest. It is believed the sale of the Rathskeller could produce $650,000 and allow the club to keep its sixth floor dining room and kitchen open.

The 76-page lawsuit was filed Oct. 7, 2022, against the Original Montana Club Cooperative Association and others, seeking foreclosure.

It claims the defendants failed to pay regular monthly dues and assessments for the condo’s minimum expenses. It asks, among many allegations, for the court to foreclose a lien for common expenses and find the cooperative in breach of contract.

“The chronic failure of the Original Montana Club Cooperative Association and its predecessor in interest, the Original Montana Club, to pay their assessments has resulted in the depletion of the Montana Club Building Condominium Owners Association’s cash reserves, has forced the plaintiffs, the non-club owners, to pay extra assessments to cover the delinquent payments …” the lawsuit states.

They also claim it has prevented the condo owners group from doing necessary maintenance and repair of the building’s “common elements” and lowered the value of the units and made the units “unsalable.”

Members of the Montana Club Building Condominium Owners Association attended the April 25 meeting and were friendly with members of the Original Montana Club Cooperative Association.

Robison said the board has decided to move forward in selling the Rathskeller, a bar, performance venue and restaurant located in The Montana Club basement. He said the board also approved launching a drive to sell 2,000 shares of ownership stock at $250 a share in order to not sell property.

He warned a court could order the property be sold. The Montana Club has a real property asset total of $2.2 million and total assets of $2.8 million.

Robison said the board wants to keep the sixth floor as it "drives significant event revenue."

"... the Board has agreed that selling the Sixth Floor is an acceptable last resort to avoid court-ordered liquidation," he wrote in a memo to shareholders. He noted their request for a bank loan had been denied.

The Original Montana Club sold portions of the building and formed a condominium association in 1980. Robison said the fourth and fifth floors, and portions of the first floor, each belong to a separate owner. He said the Original Montana Club Cooperative Association(OMCCA) owns the Rathskeller, the second, third and sixth floors and an office on the first floor.

Robison that since 2010, the Original Montana Club and our OMCCA have been “inconsistent in paying the monthly condominium assessment that covers building maintenance, utilities and other shared costs.” The assessments are $6,521 a month. He said the Original Montana Club Cooperative is the majority owner.

He said 2022 was a tough year and the club was closed for several months and there were staffing challenges.

Robison said however that there were encouraging signs. He said net sales for all of 2022 were $257,620. From January to April 20 of this year sales have hit $229,399 and were projected to hit $685,464 by the end of the year.

“We are looking in a much better direction than we were a year ago,” he said, saying it was a mix of outside and internal forces at play.

Mark Lancaster, who is among the plaintiffs, said at the April 25 meeting the assessments are necessary for building maintenance. He noted one of the two elevators are broken and there are no funds to repair. When the club stopped paying assessments initially, there was about $200,000 in reserves.

If the boiler should go out, it would likely cost $100,000-$200,000 to replace, Lancaster said.

He gave a bleak assessment of the building's current condition. He said the roof is failing and pieces of it are falling into the street. He said they have received notice there is a water supply problem off of Fuller Avenue that would take the fire suppression system for buildings on a block or two of Fuller Avenue out and it will cost to have people walk the street to make sure no fires occur.

He said the carpet in the lobby has not been replaced in years and is black.

“This group, we’ve literally shown with both our patience and our cash, a willingness to try and find something here, but there is nothing else to do but to try and sell assets or foreclose,” he said in defense of the Montana Club Building Condominium Owners Association.

“The building is literally falling apart,” he said.

He said they want to work with the board and keep the building as “something special, but keep it from falling into the street.”

Emily Dean, who serves on the Montana Club board, said the club has applied for a Montana Historic Preservation grant and was optimistic the club would receive some funding for HVAC and new ADA restrooms.

Dean, who is also a Helena city commissioner, said the club was ranked 20th out of 48 projects.

She said those proposals are working their way through the Legislature.

Bruce Spencer, who is among the plaintiffs, warned the audience not to be too optimistic.

“I’ve got to be honest, those funds are not going to dig you out of a hole,” he said, also noting the plaintiffs have been paying money out of their own pockets to help the club.

“Those grants aren’t going to do it,” he said, adding the best option was to sell some of the property.

“The sale of the Rathskeller frankly makes the most sense,” he said. “I think it’s your only option, these folks have to be paid back. They have been incredibly patient. As a lawyer, I don’t know any client who would wait this long.”

The Montana Club was founded in 1885 as local business people did not want outsiders to think of Helena as a mining camp. A seven-story building was built in 1893 at 24 W. 6th Ave.

In 1903, a fire started on the sixth floor and the building burned to the ground, along with its valuable art collection. Members vowed to rebuild and the new building went up in 1905.

Cass Gilbert, who designed the U.S. Supreme Court building, Minnesota state Capitol, Metals Bank in Butte and the Woolworth building in New York City, was hired to design the new club, which cost $125,000.

Over the years members of the once-private club have included copper kings, millionaires, and politicians who hosted such notables as Theodore Roosevelt and Mark Twain.

In 2018, the Montana Club announced it would become a community cooperative and dissolve as a members-only social club. The cooperative formed on a subscription-share model with the dining room open to the general public.

Robison said the club launched an advertising campaign in March to increase business and open to the public. He said this has brought more customers.

He said a marketing committee of co-op shareholders formed in December is helping Chef Rachel Conn boost events.

“We have been through an amazing transformation over the past year,” he said, noting that the outlook was grim in April 2022, when the club was closed to the public due to staffing needs.

He said a few private events were held over the spring and summer. He said the board hired an executive chef in July and began limited public dining in August.

“By November, we had recruited the right staff to open fully to the public on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights,” Robison said.

He said the club is now open Tuesday through Saturday.

He said Conn, who had run Saigon Alley for five years, came on board in December as general manager, Robison said. He said she added the title of head cook in January and has been leading the kitchen and overall operations since.

Conn has launched “exciting events” like Wine Wednesdays and has renewed the Easter Brunch and Mother’s Day Brunch traditions, Robison said.

For more on The Montana Club, go to: montanaclub.coop