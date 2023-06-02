There is a fundraising gala on Saturday to help raise funds for repairs to the club, including its elevator. Tickets are $150 for the gala plus two drinks, which starts at 5:30 p.m., or $50 for the Rathskeller after-party, known as "The last bash at the Rath," which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at www.montanaclub.coop/fundraising-gala-2023

Robison said whoever buys the Rathskeller will have an incredible chance to preserve its historic significance “while crafting a contemporary vision for the Rathskeller's future."