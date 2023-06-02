The Montana Club, a historic establishment and part of the city’s social scene for over a century, has listed the Rathskeller for sale for the first time, it was officially announced Friday.
The asking price is $600,000 and does not include the liquor license, but the Montana Club is willing to work out a concession agreement for alcohol and food, said Charles Robison, president of the Montana Club board.
This would enable the new owners of the entertainment venue to reopen the bar without the need to purchase a liquor license. The club is also open to discussing options for providing food to the Rathskeller.
Interested parties should contact the real estate brokerage, Helena Home Team, for more information. More details about the Rathskeller, including its history and sale information, are at www.helenahometeam.com/property/rathskeller.
The Rathskeller is on the lower level of the building at 24 W. 6th Ave.
It features original woodwork, vintage fixtures, and classic furnishings, reflecting a bygone era and its distinctive character and architectural style have made it a popular venue for the Helena community for over a century, a news release announcing the sale states.
"The decision to sell the Rathskeller was not made lightly," Robison said in a news release. "We believe it's time to pass the torch to someone who can continue the legacy of this historic establishment while breathing new life into it.”
In late April, Robison told members of his group, the Original Montana Club Cooperative Association, about plans to sell the Rathskeller. The association had been sued by the Montana City Club Building Condominium Owners Association, who are the other owners of the Montana Club building, for $580,000 in unpaid assessments and interest. It is believed the sale of the Rathskeller could produce at least $600,000 and allow the club to keep its sixth floor dining room and kitchen open.
There is a fundraising gala on Saturday to help raise funds for repairs to the club, including its elevator. Tickets are $150 for the gala plus two drinks, which starts at 5:30 p.m., or $50 for the Rathskeller after-party, known as "The last bash at the Rath," which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at www.montanaclub.coop/fundraising-gala-2023
Robison said whoever buys the Rathskeller will have an incredible chance to preserve its historic significance “while crafting a contemporary vision for the Rathskeller's future."
The Montana Club Board said it is seeking a buyer who appreciates the Rathskeller's historical significance and possesses the passion to carry forward its legacy.
“The board will carefully evaluate the potential purchaser's plans to ensure they align with the values and objectives of the Club while preserving the Rathskeller's essence,” the news release states.
The Montana Club will continue to operate its restaurant and bar on the second, third and sixth floors.