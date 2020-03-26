The Master and his family: Mafia masterpiece mesmerizes

Russell likes Frank. Frank likes Russell. Whaddya say? Shall we paint some houses together?

Frank is a hitman, who has so many notches in his belt that his pants are barely held up. Frank loves his daughter Peggy so very much. Frank’s friend Jimmy Hoffa liked to treat little Peggy to ice cream sundaes – when he wasn’t wielding his union power like samurai swords.

As for mob king Russell Bufalino, he is unconditionally loyal to those who are unconditionally loyal. He offers Frank a job, “painting houses,” and a lifelong friendship, painted in splattered shades of red, is born.

Let me assure you, it’s not violence that draws this Quaker critic into this tale. It’s the juxtaposition of gentleness and compassion with ruthlessness and greed. Perhaps our morality is a puzzling patchwork quilt of the good, the bad and the ugly?

Some have found this film boring, because it’s slower than the Corleone tales. I was mesmerized.

Why do I love “The Irishman?” Let me count the ways.

