The lovable ogre takes center stage at Carroll

They are using a unit set that stays the same throughout the show, but projecting images onto it to portray changing scenes of outdoors and indoors.

“And I’m in the process of creating a giant dragon puppet,” Shire added. Measuring 15-16 feet long, it will take four people to operate.

Shire thinks “Shrek” is the perfect play for this point in time.

“I think we could all use some happiness right now. The message of working together and finding good in one another is really prevalent in the show.

“It’s also really fun. The music and lyrics are written by really talented people. It’s very funny. The humor’s not childish…. And we have some really fabulous singers.”

She’s particularly looking forward to a live theater experience again.

“It’s been so, so long since we’ve had a crowd of people. I’m really looking forward to a room full of families enjoying the music and the characters.”

And the music is what excites Cailin Spencer, who plays the feisty Fiona.

“Shrek is a funny show. It has really gorgeous music in it, which you wouldn’t expect from a show with fart jokes in it.”