The lovable ogre takes center stage at Carroll

Some of us think you can never have too much Shrek.
This lingering-and-forever COVID time may be the best of times for adding a little dose of silliness to your daily life.
Carroll College Theatre Department stages “Shrek: The Musical,” the hilarious fractured fairytale love story about a lovable ogre, opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the Carroll College FLEX Theatre. It runs through Nov. 14, with both in-person and livestream options.
First beloved as a children’s book by William Steig and later as an Oscar-winning animated film, “Shrek” stars a feisty princess, a snarky, short-tempered lord, a swamp-loving ogre and an oddball assortment of fairytale misfits banished to the swamp.
The fun-loving adventure finds our unlikely hero taking a life-changing journey, joined by a wisecracking donkey and a spunky princess who resists being rescued.
The production is directed by Amber Barnes, a 2004 Carroll theater graduate and assistant to theater director Kimberly Shire, with music direction by Anna Milburn, a Carroll theater graduate who has starred in a number of Grandstreet productions, including Eliza in “My Fair Lady.”
Shrek’s Tony-nominated score was written by Jeanine Tesori, with book and lyrics by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire.
“While there is a lot of humor in this, there is a lot of heart,” said Barnes.
Take for instance, this charmingly twisted opening number with these cheery, upbeat lyrics sung by Mama and Papa Ogre as they kick out 7-year-old Shrek to find his way in the world:
“It’s a big bright beautiful world
With happiness all around.
It’s peaches and cream
And every dream comes true
But not for you.”
“There is so much ... that focuses on being different and embracing each other’s differences and loving each other through that,” Barnes said. “The script is so beautiful that way.”
This is echoed by theater director Shire. “It’s a fun show and it’s kind of light. But its message is ….’let your freak flag fly.’ Be proud of who you are -- even if it’s off the beaten path. You don’t need to be a Disney princess to have a happy life.”
The production has dealt with a number of challenges.
A primary one is COVID. The actors are being tested regularly, Shire said. Masks are required if anyone is exposed to someone testing positive.
And they are trying some unique staging.
They are using a unit set that stays the same throughout the show, but projecting images onto it to portray changing scenes of outdoors and indoors.
“And I’m in the process of creating a giant dragon puppet,” Shire added. Measuring 15-16 feet long, it will take four people to operate.
Shire thinks “Shrek” is the perfect play for this point in time.
“I think we could all use some happiness right now. The message of working together and finding good in one another is really prevalent in the show.
“It’s also really fun. The music and lyrics are written by really talented people. It’s very funny. The humor’s not childish…. And we have some really fabulous singers.”
She’s particularly looking forward to a live theater experience again.
“It’s been so, so long since we’ve had a crowd of people. I’m really looking forward to a room full of families enjoying the music and the characters.”
And the music is what excites Cailin Spencer, who plays the feisty Fiona.
“Shrek is a funny show. It has really gorgeous music in it, which you wouldn’t expect from a show with fart jokes in it.”
And she likes the play’s message.
“The theme is be yourself and that’s enough for everyone. We’re all different and that’s a good thing.
“We’re just having fun. The ensemble is fantastic.”
The show will be performed live Oct. 29, 30, Nov. 4, 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 31, Nov, 7 and 14 at 2:30 p.m.
Audience members are required to wear masks. (Note: Cast will not be masked because they are regularly tested for COVID.)
For those who prefer to stay home, a customized livestream is available. Livestream tickets are available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56863. Tickets are $15 for an individual stream pass, $30 for a group stream pass, and $5 or $10 for those with a current Carroll College ID. There is a technology fee added to each ticket.
In-person tickets can be purchased online at www.carroll.edu/theatre/tickets.
In-person tickets are $5 for individuals with a current Carroll ID and those under 13, $10 for students from other schools and seniors, and $15 for general admission.
A maximum of 150 audience members will be allowed for each performance. Tickets will be sold at the door 60 minutes prior to the performance, if there are any available.
More information can be found on the Carroll College Theatre Facebook page, as well as at www.carroll.edu/theatre/tickets.