 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The lovable ogre takes center stage at Carroll
1 comment
editor's pick top story

The lovable ogre takes center stage at Carroll

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Shrek: The Musical

The cast of 'Shrek: The Musical' rehearse a scene Tuesday night for the upcoming Carroll College production.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

If you go

What: Carroll College stages “Shrek: The Musical”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 30, Nov. 4, 5, 6, 12, 13; and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov, 7 and 14

Where: Carroll College FLEX Theatre, 1601 N. Benton Ave.; also live streamed

Cost: In-person tickets: $5 those with current Carroll ID and those under 13; $10, students from other schools and seniors; $15, general admission.

Live stream tickets: $15 individual pass; $30, group stream pass; and $5 or $10 for those with a current Carroll College ID. (Plus technology fee.)

Note: Audience face masks required

Contact: Livestream tickets online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56863.

In-person tickets: www.carroll.edu/theatre/tickets.

Some of us think you can never have too much Shrek.

This lingering-and-forever COVID time may be the best of times for adding a little dose of silliness to your daily life.

Carroll College Theatre Department stages “Shrek: The Musical,” the hilarious fractured fairytale love story about a lovable ogre, opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the Carroll College FLEX Theatre. It runs through Nov. 14, with both in-person and livestream options.

First beloved as a children’s book by William Steig and later as an Oscar-winning animated film, “Shrek” stars a feisty princess, a snarky, short-tempered lord, a swamp-loving ogre and an oddball assortment of fairytale misfits banished to the swamp.

The fun-loving adventure finds our unlikely hero taking a life-changing journey, joined by a wisecracking donkey and a spunky princess who resists being rescued.

The production is directed by Amber Barnes, a 2004 Carroll theater graduate and assistant to theater director Kimberly Shire, with music direction by Anna Milburn, a Carroll theater graduate who has starred in a number of Grandstreet productions, including Eliza in “My Fair Lady.”

Shrek’s Tony-nominated score was written by Jeanine Tesori, with book and lyrics by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire.

“While there is a lot of humor in this, there is a lot of heart,” said Barnes.

Take for instance, this charmingly twisted opening number with these cheery, upbeat lyrics sung by Mama and Papa Ogre as they kick out 7-year-old Shrek to find his way in the world:

“It’s a big bright beautiful world

With happiness all around.

It’s peaches and cream

And every dream comes true

But not for you.”

“There is so much ... that focuses on being different and embracing each other’s differences and loving each other through that,” Barnes said. “The script is so beautiful that way.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Shrek: The Musical

The cast of 'Shrek: The Musical' rehearse a scene Tuesday night for the upcoming Carroll College production.

This is echoed by theater director Shire. “It’s a fun show and it’s kind of light. But its message is ….’let your freak flag fly.’ Be proud of who you are -- even if it’s off the beaten path. You don’t need to be a Disney princess to have a happy life.”

The production has dealt with a number of challenges.

A primary one is COVID. The actors are being tested regularly, Shire said. Masks are required if anyone is exposed to someone testing positive.

And they are trying some unique staging.

They are using a unit set that stays the same throughout the show, but projecting images onto it to portray changing scenes of outdoors and indoors.

“And I’m in the process of creating a giant dragon puppet,” Shire added. Measuring 15-16 feet long, it will take four people to operate.

Shire thinks “Shrek” is the perfect play for this point in time.

“I think we could all use some happiness right now. The message of working together and finding good in one another is really prevalent in the show.

“It’s also really fun. The music and lyrics are written by really talented people. It’s very funny. The humor’s not childish…. And we have some really fabulous singers.”

She’s particularly looking forward to a live theater experience again.

“It’s been so, so long since we’ve had a crowd of people. I’m really looking forward to a room full of families enjoying the music and the characters.”

Shrek: The Musical

The cast of Shrek: The Musical rehearse a scene Tuesday night for the upcoming Carroll College production.

And the music is what excites Cailin Spencer, who plays the feisty Fiona.

“Shrek is a funny show. It has really gorgeous music in it, which you wouldn’t expect from a show with fart jokes in it.”

And she likes the play’s message.

“The theme is be yourself and that’s enough for everyone. We’re all different and that’s a good thing.

“We’re just having fun. The ensemble is fantastic.”

The show will be performed live Oct. 29, 30, Nov. 4, 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 31, Nov, 7 and 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Audience members are required to wear masks. (Note: Cast will not be masked because they are regularly tested for COVID.)

For those who prefer to stay home, a customized livestream is available. Livestream tickets are available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56863. Tickets are $15 for an individual stream pass, $30 for a group stream pass, and $5 or $10 for those with a current Carroll College ID. There is a technology fee added to each ticket.

In-person tickets can be purchased online at www.carroll.edu/theatre/tickets.

In-person tickets are $5 for individuals with a current Carroll ID and those under 13, $10 for students from other schools and seniors, and $15 for general admission.

A maximum of 150 audience members will be allowed for each performance. Tickets will be sold at the door 60 minutes prior to the performance, if there are any available.

More information can be found on the Carroll College Theatre Facebook page, as well as at www.carroll.edu/theatre/tickets.

The show is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes.

If you go...

What: Carroll College stages “Shrek: The Musical”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 30, Nov. 4, 5, 6, 12, 13; and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov, 7 and 14

Where: Carroll College FLEX Theatre, 1601 N. Benton Ave.; also live streamed

Cost: In-person tickets: $5 those with current Carroll ID and those under 13; $10, students from other schools and seniors; $15, general admission.

Live stream tickets: $15 individual pass; $30, group stream pass; and $5 or $10 for those with a current Carroll College ID. (Plus technology fee.)

Note: Audience face masks required

Contact: Livestream tickets online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56863.

In-person tickets: www.carroll.edu/theatre/tickets.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helena police seek missing teen
Local

Helena police seek missing teen

Police are asking the public to help find a 14-year-old boy last seen Oct. 28 in downtown Helena, who reportedly has  been depressed and talki…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News