The long journey home: Headstone of Chinese man returns to Helena

Brothers Tom and Dave Wright stood in a cemetery north of Helena on a recent afternoon, returning a headstone belonging to the grave of a Chinese man who had lived in the Queen City decades earlier.
The marker for Wong Moon had come into the possession of the Wrights who had gotten it from an uncle from Bozeman, who had died years earlier.
On Wednesday the Portland, Oregon, residents were still piecing the mystery together as they stood by the Chinese Row section at Forestvale Cemetery.
They had searched for where the marker had originated and finally sought the help of Mark Johnson, an expert in the Chinese experience in Montana and a fellow with the Institute for Educational Initiatives at University of Notre Dame.
Johnson describes it as a “bit of a detective story.”
Or as one of the brothers jokingly said, it was more of a case of “two Wrights making a Wong.”
Tom Wright said the tombstone, which had Chinese characters engraved, had been found by his brother Dave years ago at his uncle’s residence.
“All we knew is that we found it in his garage and wanted to get it back to where it belonged,” he said.
The tombstone was one of three returned — there were no visible etchings on the other two.
He and his brother did not say their uncle’s name, fearing it would paint him in a negative light. But they said the uncle, who at one time lived in Helena, was interested not only in other cultures, but in preservation as well.
“It does not make sense that he would have taken them,” Tom Wright said.
Dave Wright had tried to do some research on his own. And when he moved or changed residences, the grave markers went with him.
They said they got some help from Christopher Merritt of Montana State University, who had done some research on the Chinese experience in Montana. But things began to fall into place when they came into contact with Johnson.
Johnson found Moon in an obituary from 1934, which listed him as dying in January of that year. It noted he was a member of the Helena Chinese community. It also said that old-timers had called him “The Chicken.”
Moon had missed the “heyday” of the Chinese community in Montana, Johnson said, noting that in 1870, the Chinese made up more than 20% of Montana’s population. In 1870, there were over 650 Chinese descendants in Helena alone. By 1930, the Chinese population in the state had dipped 490.
The Chinese did work in gold mining, or ran restaurants and laundries. Johnson said pressures from non-Chinese people forced many Chinese to pull out.
When many of the Chinese died, their bones were returned to China for burial, Johnson said. This would keep the spirits happy.
Moon’s remains were likely returned to China and the tombstone was tossed aside, he added.
The Wrights and Johnson were joined at the cemetery on Wednesday by Bob Richards, the supervisor of Forestvale, who walked them through China Row, showing him where Moon had been buried.
He said the graves for the Chinese were shallower, as they were often dug up and the bones moved to China for their final rest. He and Johnson said records claim that 200 Chinese are interred at Forestvale. One possibility for the tombstone would be to place it by a China Row plaque that explains the cemetery with text provided by the Montana Historical Society.
Dave Stonehocker, a board member of the Mai Wah Society from Butte, which preserves Butte's Asian heritage, came up to see the headstone.
“I think it’s a really cool event.” Stonehocker said, adding there have been so many things taken not only from Chinese history, but history in general.
“To have something come back here is wonderful."
Tom Wright said it was satisfying to know the headstone was back.
“It makes sense that this where it should have been"
Dave Wright said he felt great it was returned.
“I think my uncle would be proud."
Johnson agreed.
“I do think it is the right thing to do, the intent of the family returning the tombstone is pure and righteous,” he said. “The headstone has gone on an interesting journey and is now back to where the person originally resided and that is a good thing.”
Johnson has a book coming out in May, “The Middle Kingdom under the Big Sky: A history of the Chinese experience in Montana.”
