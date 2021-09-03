The long journey home: Headstone of Chinese man returns to Helena

He and his brother did not say their uncle’s name, fearing it would paint him in a negative light. But they said the uncle, who at one time lived in Helena, was interested not only in other cultures, but in preservation as well.

“It does not make sense that he would have taken them,” Tom Wright said.

Dave Wright had tried to do some research on his own. And when he moved or changed residences, the grave markers went with him.

They said they got some help from Christopher Merritt of Montana State University, who had done some research on the Chinese experience in Montana. But things began to fall into place when they came into contact with Johnson.

Johnson found Moon in an obituary from 1934, which listed him as dying in January of that year. It noted he was a member of the Helena Chinese community. It also said that old-timers had called him “The Chicken.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moon had missed the “heyday” of the Chinese community in Montana, Johnson said, noting that in 1870, the Chinese made up more than 20% of Montana’s population. In 1870, there were over 650 Chinese descendants in Helena alone. By 1930, the Chinese population in the state had dipped 490.