A new licensed child care facility is expected to open in Boulder on April 17, marking the end of a long haul for this small town in more ways than one.

The Discovery Kidzone will provide child care for 32 kids, a much-requested service for many towns.

“I am excited about being part of the community,” Rachel Supalla, CEO of Discovery Kidzone, said, adding Boulder is a close community “and everyone is excited about this new program.”

Following a years-long effort, an open house was held for the facility at 200 W. 4th Ave. on April 3. The 2,000-square-foot building was purchased from Jim Darcy Elementary north of Helena and moved about 42 miles to Helena.

City officials had ranked child care, along with housing, as top priorities for the town of 1,200 that sits midway off Interstate 15 between Butte and Helena.

This will be the fifth facility run by the Discovery Kidzone, which has offers child care in Clancy and Helena and two operations in Montana City. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Supalla said plans are to have the high school woodworking class help build playground equipment, which allows the high school students to use a dual-college credit. She said all playgrounds are “nature play” themed that feature natural elements that feel integrated with the outdoor landscape and not commercial playgrounds.

There was some difficulty in finding an operator. And Supalla said she was somewhat apprehensive.

She said when she and her staff began working on their proposal, she thought it may not work, but “the more we (got) involved the more I (thought) it will be great because the community is so strong in Boulder.”

But she also said Boulder has a higher percentage of lower income residents.

“It’s more small town, for sure,” she said.

Supalla said the rate for a 2-year-old child is $248 a week.

For more info, visit discoverykidzone.com and apply for a tour, or call 406-461-6881.

It’s been quite a quest for Boulder.

“I think we are feeling pretty optimistic about it,” said Drew Dawson. “We’re a little bit behind, but I think we are on a good a good trajectory.”

Dawson, who serves on the Boulder City Council and serves as president of Southwest Montana Youth Partners (SMYP) which worked to bring the center to town, said the opening of the child care center is “very exciting for Boulder.”

Dawson said it serves several purposes and helps fulfill a social and an economic need for the community. He said Boulder needed more licensed child care in order to promote bringing more to the community.

Since the fall of2021 and started pursing aggressively.

Southwest Montana Youth Partners, a nonprofit group, branched out from Boulder Childcare Working Group. It was part of the Boulder Transition Advisory Council which formed after the state announced it was closing the Montana Developmental Center. BTAC is described is a community forum for identification of problems and solutions.

Dawson said Mayor Russell “Rusty” Giulio saw that Jim Darcy Elementary School in Helena had a building for sale and “thought it would be an ideal facility for Boulder.” According to the Boulder Monitor, the building had been owned by Valley Sand & Gravel in Helena and had served as a temporary classroom during the construction of Jim Darcy Elementary.

Dawson said American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were used to buy the building. He said relocating a building from Darcy was cheaper than building a new structure. In August, the Jefferson County Commission unanimously approved the city’s request for $110,000 in ARPA funds to purchase the building, the Boulder Monitor reported. Dawson said the Headwaters Foundation also provided a $50,000 grant to help with the project.

“In the long run we came together and got it done,” Dawson said.

Dawson said there was “tremendous cooperation between the city, county and elementary school to come together on a labor of love.”

He said many of the people who worked on it donated some of their labor costs.

“We’ve been blessed,” he said of the money from ARPA and Headwaters. “Some local contractors helped out and donated substantial amount of time, love and effort to help the project along.”

He said there is a three-way lease as the building is owned by the city but it is located on elementary school property and there is a lease with Southwest Montana Youth Partners to use the building.

Dawson said they were excited that Supalla bid on the project “because she has a lot of experience and is very well qualified to deliver child care.”

He said he believes that children of Boulder will do well in Supalla’s hands.

“She’s not only competent and qualified, but she is also attached to the community and Jefferson County and that makes it extra special,” he said.

Dawson said he abstained from any council votes on the new child care center because of his leadership role with Southwest Montana Youth Partners, adding he wanted to set a strong example and ,aims of conflict of interest.

Dawson said challenges remain.

“I think the work really begins now,” he said, adding child care is expensive for families “and just because we have a building and child care provider, it cost money for parents to send kids to day care.”

He said Southwest Montana Youth Partners needs to begin a fundraising program for building maintenance, upkeep and help with scholarship programs to help parents with their tuition.

Dawson said there is a good feeling of accomplishment.

“We’re glad we have a facility now and (we're) glad it’s functional,” he said. “We’ll be happy when it’s full of children.”

