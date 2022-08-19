The Legend of Zelda: After 4 years, Helena family reunited with missing cat found in Nevada

A reunion four years in the making happened in Helena on Aug. 13.

For four years, Zoey Goreçki, now age 11, waited for her black and white cat Zelda to come home. One day, she was on vacation when she got a call from her mom.

“I called her and said, ‘Zoey, if I could give you any surprise, something you’ve been waiting for for a long time, what would it be?’,” her mom said. “She guessed ‘Zelda coming back’ as a joke, and she was right.”

“And I started crying in the middle of a gas station,” added Zoey.

“It gives you an idea of how big of a deal it was that four years later, that (Zelda) was still the first thing that came to her mind as a thing she wanted,” her mom said.

Zoey and her sibling, Gwyn Goreçki, now age 9, never gave up hope.

“We named her when we were younger. We just kept listing princess names, and my sister finally came up with the name Zelda,” said Gwyn. “Our dad played that game a lot so he thought it was OK.”

“I’m glad we didn’t name it Ariel. That would be sad,” Zoey said, without elaborating on her distaste for the name.

The family started fostering Zelda from the humane society when she was 3 months old. Zelda disappeared when she was only 1 in 2018. She had gone missing for a few hours a day before, but she would always return home. Except this time, she didn’t, and no one knew why or where she was.

“I remember being very depressed and thinking, ‘Mom, did she die?’” said Zoey.

“We had some pictures of (Zoey and Zelda) together that we had to hide. Even up to a few weeks ago, whenever she would see them, she’d cry,” recalled her mom.

An older woman in Elko, Nevada, had taken Zelda in for two years, thinking she was a stray. The woman got too old to care for her and turned her over to a local shelter. They checked Zelda’s microchip for the first time and realized she had a family in Montana who was missing her.

“They had already listed her on the shelter page as up for adoption, and then they checked for a chip just in case when the lady mentioned she was a stray. They went ‘Oh, she has an owner,’” said the children's mom. “I so wish there was a GoPro attached to (Zelda).”

The family still doesn’t know how Zelda got to Nevada in the first place or her whereabouts during the two-year gap before she was taken in by the woman in Nevada. Zelda pleaded the fifth and didn’t so much as meow when asked about her journey, but her green eyes looked like she’d seen a lot over the last four years.

Next came the issue of getting Zelda home. Elko to Helena is about a nine-hour drive, a difficult trip for a family with four children -- one a toddler, Malcolm Goreçki, and one a newborn, Franklin Goreçki. Their mom turned to social media for help.

“I have a smattering of followers (on Twitter) in Colorado and all over the place, so I tweeted out thinking maybe someone is traveling,” said their mom. “Then, Tom Winter (a former Montana state representative) saw it, picked it up and shared it to help generate something. He has a way bigger following than I do (about 28,000 followers), and it exploded so much that he actually messaged me and apologized for blowing up my phone without asking me first.”

The tweet went out on Aug. 1. As of Aug. 17, it had 310 retweets, 61 quote tweets, and 2,057 likes. The children's mom mentioned how some people were trying to take advantage of the situation and set up fake Venmo and PayPal accounts, lying about giving the money to help Zelda get home.

One user, Catherine Tobey, tweeted back that she was driving through Elko soon and that she would be happy to pick Zelda up if it wasn’t too late.

“I’m not even sure (how I stumbled across the tweet). I’m not even connected to (the Goreçkis) at all. I was sitting in Tahoe scrolling Twitter (and saw the tweet),” said Tobey. “I guess that’s the magic of the internet. It was just meant to be.”

Tobey lives in Ogden, Utah, and was coming to pick up her dog from her parents' cabin in Sheridan, Montana. The Goreçki family sent her money to cover the cost of the shelter adoption and a crate for the journey, and they wouldn’t let Tobey send leftover money back.

“It felt like such a normal thing to do, which is perhaps wild in itself, but I’m like, 'Of course I could do that.' I saw these people are asking for help and wanting their beloved animal back, and I’m here and going there, so obviously I would help. Wouldn’t anyone?” said Tobey. “I keep talking to people, and they say that not just anyone would do this, and that’s really sad.”

The family took Tobey up on that offer, and Zelda began the 600-mile journey home.

Zelda is now reunited with the family, joining their two other cats, two dogs, and 13 chickens. She gets unlimited scratches from her longtime friends Zoey and Gwyn, and her new friends like Malcolm, who hadn’t been born when Zelda disappeared.

Zelda doesn’t have any future plans of hitchhiking to any more states at the moment.

“I hope this encourages other people to be willing to help others when they have the opportunity. The world is as small as we make it, and we can’t make it alone,” said Tobey. “Animals deserve our love. Who knows how she ended up there, but she needed to go home.”