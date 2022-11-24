The last horse: East Helena man carves out a favor for a friend

It was over a year ago that Ernest Smith approached fellow woodcarver Ron Fleisner to seek his help on finishing a horse that would be the last for a carousel in Butte.

Fleisner agreed, but Smith soon bowed out due to illness, leaving Fleisner to finish the job himself. Smith has since died, but the horse named “Smitty” that he and his wife Delone sponsored, now stands on display in the front window of Stacks Clothing Co. on Main Street in East Helena.

The horse, made out of basswood, will eventually be painted and then join a herd at the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel in Butte.

According to Jim Ayres, vice president of the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel Foundation, Ernest and Delone Smith, who has also passed, paid $5,000 to have the horse created to be among the 30 horses on the carousel that opened in 2018 in Stodden Park.

Ayres said Ernie Smith told Fleisner “I want you to carve my horse.”

The Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel was a project that started in 1996. According to a July 29, 2018 story in the Montana Standard, several people decided to build a carousel to replace the one that burned at the Columbia Gardens in Butte in 1973 — the same year the park closed.

They formed the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Foundation to oversee the project.

Copper King William A. Clark established the Gardens in 1899 for the miners and mining city that helped feed his fortune. The park grew to 68 acres over the years and the carousel was added in 1923.

Fleisner has carved several of the carousel horses for more than 20 years -- some that have names like "Penny," "Gingersnap" and "Rocket" -- and said he has spent more than 500 hours on Smitty, which the Smiths designed and features an eagle, beer stein, family crest and other decorations. The animal is built from 2X4s, is carved and does not possess one nail, he said, adding it has been glued and dowelled.

Carousel trivia: Fleisner says a carousel is made up only of horses, a merry-go round includes other animals. The dictionary may disagree with him but Ayres backs up Fleisner’s definition.

When Fleisner was a child, he said he wanted to be a whittler, just like his granddad.

Soon after taking up his newfound passion, he said he “carved his thumb,” prompting an alarmed aunt to ask if they should take him to the hospital.

His dad nixed the idea, saying they would not take the boy in to get stitches for a cut from a $2 knife.

Fleisner, who retired from American Chemet Corp., said he began work on the horse in his small garage in East Helena in August 2021. At one time the carvers in Butte worked in a shop in a Butte mall, so the public could watch their progress.

But the numbers of carvers has dwindled basically to just Fleisner, the shop is no longer at the mall and Fleisner said he finds it more convenient to work from home.

He said the boards are joined together to form the various parts of the horse, templates are used to draw out the profile of the particular part.

Then the horse is cut to profile. And then the fun part begins, Fleisner said, adding the carving follows soon after.

He said when asked what tools he uses his answer is always “anything sharp.”

“Not to be facetious, but if the knife works, use it,” he said.

Fleisner/carousel trivia: Ron Fleisner estimates he put 62,000 miles on his car driving from East Helena to Butte for carving-related business from 1998—2019.

Fleisner said once all the parts are carved they are fitted and glued to the body, he said, adding a complete horse is probably made of 200 pieces of wood. He said the finished product will weigh about 200 pounds.

He said he filled seven buckets of wood chips from this horse.

He one of the final steps is to give the horse “life.” This is when you put the plastic eyes in. He gave that honor to his 9-year-old niece, Ellie Kaiser.

Stacks Clothing Co. owner Tabatha Reisbeck said she was honored to have the horse in her store, if only for a short time.

“I followed him working (on the horse) on Facebook,” she said, adding she looks forward to the horse coming to life when it is painted and completed.

Fleisner said the horse will remain at Stacks until after the holidays.

More carousel trivia: Fleisner says carousels turn counterclockwise in the United States and clockwise in Europe.

Smitty will be painted by someone else, and the eyes will be removed during that process. He will be rotated on and off the carousel seasonally, Ayres said, adding the foundation had 34 horses carved and there is room for only 30 horses on the carousel.

“This was a learning process,” he said.

Ayres said Smitty is the final horse that will be carved for the carousel, which is how the Smiths wanted it.

“It’s the last one,” Ayres said. ”Ernie said he wanted it to be the last horse so that it would be the best. Ernie would say it is the last and best.”

“We really appreciate what Ron has done,” he said. “He was the only other person left to do it.”

Fleisner, who doesn't get bogged down with such notions of having a favorite carousel horse that he created, said what he did was “basically a favor” for a friend, adding it was Ernie Smith’s dream to carve the horse.

“But when circumstances changed and he couldn’t do it. He came to me.”

One last piece of carousel trivia: Fleisner said he was working on a horse once and someone offered its owner $15,000 for it. The owner turned it down, a decision that Fleisner felt was hard to fathom. “I asked ‘What’s his name?’” Fleisner said.

Time to horse around

The Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel is at Stodden Park, 3105 Utah St., Butte.

The carousel is now open noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 2-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The telephone number is 406-494-7775.